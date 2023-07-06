Investigation Underway for Credit Card Heist at North Oaks Rehab Center

video by @WDSU

In response to a spate of credit card thefts occurring at North Oaks Rehab Center, the Hammond Police Department has initiated a full-fledged investigation. A woman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, stands accused of allegedly employing stolen cards to carry out unapproved purchases at local Walmart outlets in Hammond and Ponchatoula.

The suspect, who was identified through the security footage from North Oaks, is believed to be operating a white Ford F-150. The police are soliciting public assistance in locating the individual in question. Those possessing any form of information regarding this incident are entreated to reach out to Crime Stoppers or the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5756.

