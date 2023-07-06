Updated Hurricane Season Forecast Anticipates Above-Average Activity due to Record Warm Waters

Following an upward revision, this year's hurricane season is predicted to witness an above-average number of storms, as per the latest announcement by Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University. Initially, a forecast on June 1st projected 15 named storms, seven transforming into hurricanes, and three escalating into major hurricanes. The updated report now predicts 18 named storms, nine of which could develop into hurricanes and four anticipated to turn into major hurricanes.

The notable increase in potential storms is caused by extraordinarily warm waters in the Tropical Atlantic area which is the essential fuel needed for tropical development. Current sea surface temperatures are reported to have surpassed those in the hurricane season of 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina. This increase in temperature, especially for this time of the year, could have significant effects on the severity of the approaching storms.

The presence of El Nino, typically beneficial in these circumstances due to its generation of strong wind shears that hinder hurricane developments, seems dwarfed by the effects of warm waters. However, some hope remains with the inclusion of dry Saharan dust currently traversing the Atlantic Basin, known for hampering tropical development. Nonetheless, this dust is expected to decrease as we move into August, marking the typical onset period of intense hurricane activity.

Overall, considering the four tropical systems already experienced this year, a total of 14 additional named storms are expected. Despite these ominous forecasts, daily persistent rain and storms continue to affect Colorado, leading to abnormally dry conditions, edging towards a moderate drought situation in some regions. With ongoing hot and humid conditions and a need for rain, the possibility of sporadic afternoon storms features in the future forecast.

