Saltwater Invasion on Mississippi River Leads to Emergency in Louisiana

A state of emergency was declared in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, due to the intrusion of a saltwater wedge into the Mississippi River's freshwater system.

This intrusion was triggered by the historically low levels of the Mississippi River, brought about by severe drought conditions.

This resulted in residents tasting salt in their tap water, with officials providing them with alternate sources of fresh water.

Distributions were carried out at fire stations in different parts of the parish.

To curb this problem in the long term, officials have proposed the installation of a reverse osmosis unit.

The Army Corps of Engineers has also taken steps to construct an underwater sill to prevent further progression of saline water from the Gulf of Mexico.

Also, expanded by the construction of an underwater levee which is expected to stop the advancing saltwater intrusion.

Barge and ship traffic has notably suffered from the dropping river levels, affecting the agriculture industry.

The installation of reverse osmosis machines at primary water treatment facilities is underway, aiming to eliminate the elevated chloride levels tainting the drinking water.

