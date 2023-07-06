Popular New Orleans Deli Owner Hospitalized after Violent Carjacking Incident

video by @wwltv

Dan Stein, esteemed owner of Stein’s Deli in New Orleans, was subject to a vicious attack and carjacking outside his renowned storefront in the Lower Garden District early on Thursday morning. The incident unfolded around 1:00 AM, as Stein closed up for the night. Four criminals, appearing to be in their late teens or early twenties, surrounded Stein and forced him out of his Toyota 4Runner at gunpoint.

Stein was brutally pistol-whipped in the face, leaving him seriously injured but he still managed to inform authorities. Upon their quick arrival, Stein was swiftly transported to the hospital where he received treatment for his wounds. Stein’s stolen vehicle, a light blue 2005 4Runner with a clearly glued-on bumper, is still missing. The New Orleans Police Department is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

This crime is particularly unsettling due to its location within the Irish Channel community, where Stein's Deli is a staple establishment. This attack was not an isolated event, as Stein's case was one of five successful or attempted carjackings within a span of nine hours on Wednesday evening, escalating local concerns about the spike in violent crime. Following the incident, Stein returned to work the same day — a testament to his resolute character, earning admiration from his customers.

Despite the frightening occurrence, Stein retained his good-natured spirit throughout the ordeal. His prime wish? For the perpetrators to question the worthiness of their crime — a stolen old model 4Runner. While Stein recovers, the search for his still-missing vehicle and the culprits continues.

This post includes content written by AI tools.

