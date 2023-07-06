Special Studio Visit: Molly Riehl & Son Light Up 'Good Day Cody'

video by @GoodDaySacramento

In a delightful diversion from regular news, TV reporter Molly Riehl visited the 'Good Day Cody' show with her 11-week-old son, Billy. The unexpected studio visit brought a jovial atmosphere, allowing viewers to witness Billy account for a volley of laughter on set, especially when he humorously mirrored his father's voice before responding to hunger pangs with a loud cry.

Riehl, like a seasoned parent, nonchalantly tackled the situation attributing Billy's actions to his hangry moments, thereby drawing parallels with her colleague John's similar antics. Billy, shockingly large for his age, appeared to be at ease in the limelight, fueling speculations of a future in showbiz. More than just a reprieve from regular programming, Riehl's visit underlined 'Good Day Cody's family-friendly ambiance.