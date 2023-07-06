Rodina Elite's Young Champions Take Gold at USA Gymnastics Championships, All Set for Pan American Challenge

video by @GoodDaySacramento

Two youthful gymnasts from Sacramento's Rodina Elite Gymnastic Academy, aged 14 and 11, recently made headlines by securing an impressive gold medal at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The young athletes' performance in the 11-16 age division underscored the promising talent fostered at the academy.

Delivering a compelling blend of cheer, tumbling, and dance, the girls overcame nerves to present an exhilarating and technically advanced performance. Following this national triumph, they are air setting sights on their next big challenge - the Pan American Championships in Chile. In spite of prior injuries, they exemplify dedication by continuing vigorous training for another spotlight-stealing performance. The girls' passion and determination have positioned Sacramento prominently on the gymnastics map, and the city eagerly anticipates their performance on the global stage.