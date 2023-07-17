Golden Gate Fields Racetrack Closure Draws Mixed Reactions

video by @abc7news

Golden Gate Fields, the iconic horse racetrack that has been a centerpiece for the horseracing community since 1941, revealed plans to cease operations by the end of 2023. This decision has triggered an array of responses across the country, presenting a clear divide between the nostalgic fans of the racecourse and animal rights activists who have long been advocating for its closure.

The racetrack, located in Northern California's Berkeley and Albany, has been synonymous with historical charm and panoramic San Francisco Bay views. However, its upcoming closure has driven animal rights activists to celebrate this development as a victory for their cause, which sheds light on the welfare of the horses that resided at the track. On the other hand, enthusiasts from the horse racing world argue that dwindling horse birth rates, rather than pressure from activists, are behind the track's closure. This change presents a significant concern for the future livelihoods of horse handlers while stimulating debates about the evolution of horse racing in this era.