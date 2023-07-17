Three-alarm Inferno Successfully Controlled at Oakland Apartment Building

video by @KTVUFox2

A grave three-alarm fire was successfully controlled in an apartment complex in Oakland, claims the Oakland Fire Department. The inferno began around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Fairmount Avenue, with the destructive force originating from a unit on the top floor of the three-story building. Firefighters swiftly sprung into action, shown in a video shared on the Fire Department's Twitter page, revealing how water was tirelessly sprayed to douse the raging flames. At the moment, the cause of the fire and potential damages are still undergoing meticulous investigation by dedicated firefighters.

The operation saw the dispatch of four fire engines, two trucks, and two battalions. The video footage revealed the perilous conditions the firefighters operated in as they ventured closer to the flames, fearlessly dousing the fire, despite bits of the ceiling falling down.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

