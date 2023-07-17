Alameda County DA Price Staunchly Defends Policy Stances Amid Recall Efforts Comparison to Capitol Insurrection

video by @KTVUFox2

Alameda County District Attorney, Pamela Price, has recently incited controversy through her comparison of recall campaign backers to supporters of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to an interview on KTVU. Price has faced severe criticism for her handling of violent crime cases, particularly the case of toddler Jasper Wu who was tragically killed in an Interstate 880 shootout. She notably chose to omit a special circumstances charge, eliminating life without parole or death sentence for the implicated parties.

In light of growing criticism surrounding her approaches towards repeat offenders, particularly concerning violent crime, Price has stood firm in her commitment to addressing the issue through technological advancements and coordinated case management. Despite concerns from critics like Barry Donelan of the Oakland Police Officers' Association, Price adheres to her campaign promise of upholding restorative justice principles and following legislative guidelines. However, such decisions have been met with resistance, especially in light of a noted 14% robbery increase over the past year.

