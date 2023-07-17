Demand for Specific Alert System Rises in Light of Increasing Missing Black Women Cases

video by @KTVUFox2

Following the case of Carlee Russell from Alabama, the concerning increase in missing black women and children in the United States has been highlighted. With data from The Black and Missing Foundation showing that black children represent 38% of all reported missing children, and black women constitute 40% of sex trafficking victims, there's a call to address these alarming rates.

Russell disappeared after assisting an unattended toddler but returned safely to her family within 48 hours, with the circumstances surrounding her missing still unclear. This incident has fueled conversations on the national epidemic of missing black women and children and emphasized the need for a specific community alert system. A step toward this is Senate Bill 673, the Ebony Alert bill, proposing a statewide alert system comparable to the Amber Alert for missing black women and children. Advocates also recommend personal vigilance and increased safety awareness within these communities.

