Cooler Weather Prevails in San Francisco With a Low Threat of Thunderstorms

video by @KTVUFox2

After a notably blistering week, a cooler weather transition is apparent in San Francisco's Bay Area. Inland areas, that had witnessed high temperatures, are now experiencing significant cooling due to the combination of a marine layer moving onshore and the increase of mid and high-level cloudiness. Clouds, associated with the onshore flow, are streaming into Half Moon Bay and more cloudiness can be expected around certain mountainous regions. Consequently, a drop by up to ten degrees in temperatures from the previous day has been observed.

The coastal impulse demonstrates some development in precipitation and a few lightning bolts, yet the threat associated with this potential thunderstorm activity remains minimal. Whilst the current weather situation has cooled down the Bay Area, updates on the duration of this cooler weather will be promptly reported upon.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight temperatures uncomfortably warm inland