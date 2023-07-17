Price Defends Her Progressive Approaches Amid Recall Efforts

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price faces retaliation for her decisions surrounding local crime cases. Allegations of being unduly lenient towards perpetrators are strongly dismissed by Price. She emphasizes that her actions are geared towards community benefit. In response to the initiated recall campaign, Price describes those involved as 'election deniers', underlining that her proposed actions were clear during her campaign.

Price also defends her choice to remove enhancements and special circumstances in certain high-profile cases. She calls attention to the biases this disproportionately introduces against the black community and her mandate to eradicate these disparities. Victims' experiences within the county are acknowledged by Price, who reiterates her advocacy for justice spanning over 40 years.

Reportedly taking progressive steps towards restorative justice, Price faces criticism for her handling of repeat offenders. However, she insists her office is making concerted efforts for improvement through coordinated case management and technological advances. She remains resolved to carry out her mandate despite mounting opposition.

San Francisco, CA

The Ultimate Experience: Pokemon Planes and the Power of Childhood Dreams

San Francisco's Pokemon enthusiasts are tasting the excitement as All Nippon Airways, in partnership with the Pokemon Company, set to launch a distinctive Pokemon-themed airplane service starting August 31st. Alongside the unique exterior paint job featuring Eevee and its eight evolutions, passengers can also enjoy Pokemon-themed in-flight amenities, exclusive music, and even a boarding certificate.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Stephen Curry Shines at the American Century Championship with an Epic Victory

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made headlines with a stunning victory at the American Century Championship this past weekend. His legendary performance on the golf course, well-covered by several sportswriters, was a blend of passion and extraordinary skill, showcasing his versatility as an athlete.

Read full story
Florida State

Trump Identified as Target in Grand Jury Inquiry into 2020 Election Meddling

Former President Donald Trump is officiated as a subject in a grand jury investigation into the alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, as disclosed in a letter. Special counsel Jack Smith's investigation aims to explore Trump's potential involvement. The implications of the letter suggest an imminent indictment, however, specific charges faced by Trump remain undisclosed.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Welcomes 'Third Spaces': Combating Isolation in the Remote Work Era

The age of remote work has ushered in a dilemma for many; the balance between the benefits of working from home and the isolation it brings. Responding to this, a new concept known as 'third spaces' is emerging in the Bay Area, offering remote workers an escape from solitude while remaining productive.

Read full story
Richmond, CA

Rampant Shoplifting Prompts San Francisco Stores to Chain Up Freezers

A concerning trend of frequent shoplifting, specifically of frozen goods like pizza and ice cream, has prompted San Francisco retailers to impose drastic security measures. As a response to the alarming uptick in thefts, Walgreens store at Richmond District and other citywide shops have begun chaining up their freezers.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Sees Temporary Cool-Off, Rising Heat and Wildfire Smoke Expected

The Bay Area is currently experiencing a cool-off, providing a much-needed break after the recent heatwave. However, this cooling trend is predicted to be ephemeral, set to revert to high temperatures towards the weekend. The forecasts indicate temperatures primarily in the 80s and 90s during the dispensation, with regions like downtown San Francisco expected to maintain a cooler climate in the 60s. Nevertheless, these regions should prepare for potential temperatures in the upper 90s as the weekend approaches, accompanied by clear skies and extensive sunlight.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Investor Group Rallies to Salvage San Francisco's Iconic Anchor Brewing Company

San Francisco's acclaimed Anchor Brewing Company faces an uncertain future, but a wave of potential investors offers hope to the beleaguered beer giant. The company's possible shutdown, linked to economic pressures including post-pandemic sales declines, has caught the attention of over 30 interested investors assembling around Mike Walsh, a seasoned investor residing close to the brewery. Known for financing numerous businesses over the past three decades, Walsh has reportedly begun the 'Raising the Anchor' campaign to express his interest in acquiring the struggling company and envisions revitalizing its original branding.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Elderly Ice Cream Seller Violently Robbed in Broad Daylight in Oakland's Fruitvale Neighborhood

An 80-year-old ice cream salesman, identified as Don Juan, met with a traumatising incident as he was forcibly robbed of $120 by two armed men on the midday of Monday in the 3900 block of East 18th Street in Oakland's Fruitvale district. A surveillance video footage, available through the Citizen App, unveiled the distressing moment the robbers, armed with large firearms, emerged from their car and startled Don Juan while he was engaged in his regular trade of selling ice cream.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland Mayor Thao May See Contentious $75,000 Pay Increase Amid City's Severe Deficit

Today, Oakland's City Council will vote on a controversial proposal to substantially increase Mayor Sheng Thao's salary. If approved, Thao's annual salary would surge from $203,000 to around $278,000 — a substantial increase of $75,000. Notwithstanding the city charter provision that the mayor's salary should range between 70% and 90% of the average salaries of city managers from six similar Californian cities, critics have raised concerns given the city's record $360 million deficit projected over the next two years.

Read full story
California State

Unsolved Heist of $23m Jewellery in California Sparks Lawsuits and Controversies

A year following a high-profile heist of a Brinks's semi-truck in California, the mystery remains unsolved. The tractor-trailer was purportedly laden with jewels and diamonds worth millions, en route from the Bay Area to Pasadena.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Investor Groups Roar to Rescue San Francisco's Iconic Anchor Brewing Company

Efforts to prevent the rumored shutdown of the 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Company are gaining momentum among community members and potential investors. Mike Walsh, an investor living near the venerated brewery, has initiated an online campaign to gather support, eliciting immense public response. In addition, numerous other investors have expressed interest in acquiring the company as its present owner, Sapporo, is allegedly gearing for liquidation.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Mayor Salary Increase Faces Opposition Amid Financial Woes

A hefty $75,000 annual salary increase for the Oakland Mayor is being deliberated by the city council. If approved, this wage hike will inflate the mayor's yearly salary close to $278,000, an upshift of 37%, taking it to the highest limit permitted by the city charter. Councilmember Noel Gallo has expressed his objection towards this substantial increase, citing the city's ongoing financial crisis as a main objection.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Optimize Your Travel Budget with Tech and One Key™: Expedia Group’s Innovative Joint Reward Program

Recognizing the growing need for low-cost, high-value travel in the era of increasing post-pandemic journeys, Expedia Group has launched a revolutionary rewards scheme. The One Key™ program, uniting Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®, allows travelers to earn and use 'OneKeyCash' across these platforms, potentially resulting in huge savings on trips. The rewards can be earned on all travel expenses, from flights to vacation home rentals, diversifying the way loyalty points can be utilized.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Mayor's Contested Pay Raise and Billion-Dollar Powerball Drawing: Key Updates

Oakland city council is embroiled in a controversial discussion around a proposed $75,000 salary increase for Mayor Sheng Thao, which would rank her the third highest paid mayor in the state if approved. Critics argue that the city, already contending with its largest deficit ever, can't afford this increase. However, proponents believe the pay raise is necessary to attract and maintain competent leaders.

Read full story
Nevada State

Imminent Heatwave Resurgence in Bay Area following Temporary Cooling Trend

The current weather forecast indicates that the Bay Area will enjoy a temporary cooling spell, with temperatures predicted to take a downturn for a few days. The local residents, however, should brace for a rapid temperature escalation, with potential highs of around 90 degrees anticipated by Thursday. Despite the relatively comfortable temperatures of 50s to 60s across the Bay, the forecast warns that this respite will be short-lived.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Contested Mayoral Salary Hike in Oakland Amid Record Budget Deficits

The Oakland City Council is set to vote tonight on a highly-debated pay rise for Mayor Sheng Thao, amid a record $360 million budget shortfall. The proposed $75,000 increase has gathered substantial public resistance, including from the NAACP, calling it 'unwarranted' while critical needs of the city remain unaddressed. Oakland's City Charter sets Mayoral salaries between 70%-90% of the average wage of city managers across six comparable Californian cities. However, critics argue that this substantial hike is ill-timed considering current city financial challenges.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Approves Speed Camera Pilot to Curb Speeding

Speeding drivers in California could soon be automatically ticketed if they exceed the speed limit by 11 mph or more. This comes as Assembly Bill 645, advocating for the deployment of speed cameras, makes significant strides in the state legislature. Initially, the pilot will be rolled out in several major cities, which may include San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Francisco.

Read full story
44 comments

Bay Area Weather Update: Unsettling Changes Expected

KRON4 Meteorologist has forecasted a noticeable shift in the Bay Area's weather patterns this week, bringing a welcome change from recent 'Spare the Air' days. Residents can breathe easier as the usual haze and fog along the East Bay shoreline persists, acting as a natural cooling system and being complemented by high clouds from the South.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Reckless RV Driver Barrels Through Traffic on Altamont Pass, Eyewitness Captures Incident

An unsettling incident unfolded on Interstate 580 along the Altamont Pass, Alameda County, as an out-of-control RV ploughed through gridlocked traffic. The terrifying ordeal was captured by an unnamed witness who claims his own vehicle was among those struck by the errant RV driver.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Closure of Littlejohn's Candies Market Street Branch: Looking towards a Sweet Relocation

San Francisco’s well-loved confectioner, Littlejohn's Candies, is set to bid farewell to its Market Street shop this Thursday, leaving a legacy of almost a century in the city.

Read full story

