Santa Rosa on High Alert for Potential Wildfires Due to Dry Lightning and Thunderstorms

video by @kron4tv

Santa Rosa braces for a potential wildfire threat tonight with the forecast predicting dry lightning and thunderstorms. This comes after searing temperatures nearing 100°F over the weekend that sparked fears among fire crews due to the increased risk of wildfires as the weather transitions from unseasonably low to extremely high temperatures.

Fire officials, emphasizing the importance of readiness among locals, urge them to keep their mobile phones within reach for critical alerts if a wildfire does occur. As a precautionary measure, the fire department is also encouraging residents to clear defensible space around their homes and dispose of any dry vegetation, particularly with the advent of dry lightning. With the current heightened risk, the community is urged to remain observant and report promptly any signs of wildfires.