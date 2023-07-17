Climate Change Threatens California's Reign as the World's Tomato King

video by @cbssf

Extreme and unpredictable weather patterns in California are causing concern among local tomato farmers and restaurateurs, jeopardizing the state's prominent role in the global tomato production. With nearly one in three of the tomatoes consumed worldwide grown in California and the state producing roughly 95% of the processed tomatoes in the United States, any potential disruption could have significant global implications.

San Francisco food establishments, renowned for their use of locally grown produce, particularly tomatoes, may face significant struggles in the face of an unstable tomato supply. The weather adversity has increased over the years, leading to a tomato shortage and potential escalation in consumer product prices. As such, climate change's ongoing impact on the food industry underscores a critical need for strategic responses to safeguard California's lucrative tomato industry.