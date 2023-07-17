San Mateo Woman, Kidnapped in Mexico, Returns Home After Lengthy Captivity

video by @abc7news

Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, eight months ago, has finally been reunited with her family in San Mateo. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had been deeply involved in her case since March, providing a reward for any relevant information, and releasing surveillance footage of the distressing abduction incident. On her release, the FBI made it clear that their pleasure lay in announcing her safety and the ongoing investigation into identifying her captors.

Monica, abducted while walking her pet, remained captive for several months before her return home. Her safe release has brought a significant sigh of relief among family, friends, and well-wishers. Despite the prevailing uncertainty regarding the extent of their impact on the outcome, those closely connected to Monica expressed great joy upon her return.

While appreciative of the support received throughout this ordeal, Monica's family chose privacy during this time. However, her brother did share the family's gratefulness and expressed their intentions to close this distressing chapter of their lives and begin the healing process.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Bay Area woman kidnapped in Mexico last year returned home, family and friends say

[2] Bay Area Woman Released by Kidnappers in Mexico, FBI Says

[3] California woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is released from captivity — reunited with brother, pup

[4] San Mateo woman kidnapped in Mexico is released after eight months in captivity

[5] American woman kidnapped in Mexico freed after 8 months in captivity: FBI

[6] An American woman was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog. 8 months later, her captors have released her and she'll soon be reunited with her canine companion.

[7] San Mateo woman returning home after being kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says