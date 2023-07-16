Bay Area Talent Dominates the US Women's World Cup Team

Fronded with a throng of players from the Bay Area, the United States Women's World Cup team demonstrates the localized potency across the United States. Approximately half of the team's defensive starting lineup consists of players raised and trained in the locale.

Players like Alana Cook, Naomi Germa, and seasoned World Cup participant Kelly O’Hara, all Stanford alumni, form a significant part of the squad's backbone. Further bolstering the team is Sophia Huerta and the two-time World Cup earner, Julie Ertz, both from Santa Clara University. Adding to the Bay Area representation, Andy Sullivan, another Stanford alum, and Sophia Smith, a former first overall draft pick champion, grace the midfield and forward line respectively. Striker Alex Morgan, the only Golden Bear in the lineup, rounds the team off.

