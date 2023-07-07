Independence Day Quadruplets: LA Couple Welcomes Four on Fourth

video by @KTVUFox2

In a remarkable turn of events on the 4th of July, a couple in Los Angeles celebrated the birth of quadruplets at the esteemed Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Coinciding with Independence Day, two boys and two girls were brought into the world at 34 weeks by C-section. The parents, identified as Sara Kahengutovish and Rabbi Yisrael Gutovich, are brimming with joy and adrenaline, humorously hoping it would last for the next few decades.

Although their official names are still being decided, the quadruplets are affectionately referred to as Sweet Baby A, B, C, and D. The medical team at Cedars-Sinai confirmed all four babies are healthy and progressing well.

Apart from celebrating their nation's independence, the parents also have a unique personal reason to rejoice as each Independence Day will remind them of this delightful occurrence. The family, which already includes a three-year-old boy, is eagerly awaiting the day when they can take their newborns home.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlight the rarity of this event. In 2021, of the 3.6 million babies born in the United States, just 133 births resulted in quadruplets and merely 15 quintuplets or other higher “multiple births” were recorded.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] California mom gives birth to quadruplets on 4th of July

[2] Quadruplets born at Cedars-Sinai on Fourth of July

[3] 4 on the 4th: Family welcomes quadruplets on 4th of July