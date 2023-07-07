Cruise Ship Collision at San Francisco's Pier 27 Causes Delay and Damage

video by @kron4tv

An unexpected collision occurred at Pier 27, San Francisco when the 'Ruby Princess' cruise ship, returning from a 10-day Alaskan roundtrip, made contact while attempting to dock on Thursday morning. Visible damage was sustained by both the cruise ship and pier causing immediate delays with functional consequences for around 3300 guests and 1100 crew members. Local authorities and the cruise line are investigating the event and assessing the damage.

Passengers aboard the vessel during the incident, while not injured, registered a minor impact. The ship, majorly damaged on its port side at the stern. The Bar Pilots, who navigate large ships through the Golden Gate and dock along the Embarcadero, have confirmed their full cooperation with investigations.

Safety concerns arise due to the potential threat the damage could pose to the vessel's security in open waters. Thus, the ship's departure is on hold, pending a final check-off by the Coast Guard to ensure its safety for traversal in the high seas.

The delay and uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the event left many passengers questioning their decision to proceed with the journey. However, the fate of the next routes and the duration of the delay depends on the upcoming investigation updates and the mandatory repair works completion.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

