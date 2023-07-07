Tragic Loss at Sea: Two Firefighters Perish in Newark Ship Fire

video by @abc7news

Two brave firefighters perished Wednesday on a duty calls, while securing a blazing cargo ship in Newark, New Jersey. The unfortunate firefighters were responding to a fire onboard a massive ship housing potentially thousands of vehicles and over 150 containers when the terrifying incident unfolded. Trapped amidst vehicles on the fiery ship, they fell victim to the rapidly escalating fire while their fellow firefighters frantically attempted rescue efforts.

Within hours of relentless efforts, one of the trapped firefighters was evacuated but was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The other firefighter was reached two hours later, but tragically also fell to his injuries. In addition to them, five others were hurt, highlighting the dangerous situation. Officials praised their heroics while mourning their loss. As the after-effects linger, the ship's owners pledged cooperation with the ongoing investigation into the cause of the inferno.