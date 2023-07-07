Rising Tensions Over Syria: Russian Jets Impede U.S. Anti-ISIS Missions

video by @abc7news

Over the course of two consecutive days, U.S. drones operating in the skies of Syria faced numerous interferences from Russian fighter jets, resulting in increased tension and dodging maneuvers. This harassment was caught in dramatic recordings released by the U.S. military, showcasing Russian jets dropping parachute flares along the flight path of American’s Reaper drones. Officials have labeled this behavior as 'unhealthy' and 'unsound', presenting danger to both U.S. and Russian forces.

The Russian air superiority was observed a day after a Russian jet disrupted an American drone mission. The jet flew ahead of the drone, deploying its afterburner and parachute flares towards the U.S. aircraft's direction, in a move perceived as threatening to both Coalition and Russian forces.

A similar aggressive incident occurred over the Black Sea in March, with a Russian jet reportedly spraying a U.S. drone with fuel. Responding to this alarming hostility, U.S. officials were forced to bring down the damaged drone.

Responding to this, Russia argued that the U.S. drones had invaded their airspace, a claim the U.S. officials termed as unfounded and 'ridiculous'.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Dramatic video released of Russian fighter jets 'harassing' US drones over Syria

[2] Russian jets 'harass' US drones for 2nd straight day, Pentagon says

[3] Russian jets again harass U.S. drones over Syria, says U.S. military

[4] New video shows Russian fighter jets harassing American drones over Syria, US Air Force says

[5] Video: Russian Fighters ‘Harass’ MQ-9s over Syria in Latest Run-in

[6] Armed Russian jets have flown over a U.S. base in Syria nearly every day in March, U.S. commander says