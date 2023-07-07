Unprecedented Global Heatwave: Earth Sees Hottest Days on Record Amid Intensifying Climate Change Implications

video by @abc7news

Earth recently recorded its hottest three-day stretch in history, hitting record-breaking temperatures of 17.18°C (62.92°F), raising concern over climatic shifts.

The recorded temperatures surpassed previous well-established records, likely making them the hottest since instrumental measurements began.

Large sections of the US are struggling with extreme heat, highlighting the escalating impact of global warming. Florida has been severely affected, with temperatures resulting in numerous heat-related emergencies.

Besides, the rapid emergence of 'ghost forests' in areas like Cape May, New Jersey, underscores climate change's grim reality. A rise in sea level due to climate change causes these coastal forests to sink, subsequently leading to their death. As these climate shifts persist, numerous US coastal forests are projected to transition into 'ghost forests'.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

