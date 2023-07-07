Postal Worker Assaults Skyrocket in California Amidst Illicit Key Trade

California has noticed escalating attacks on postal service staff, particularly for their mailbox keys, signaling a disturbing trend. The latest case happened in Walnut Creek and involved a female worker being robbed. This surge in postal employee attacks troubles the United States Postal Service (USPS), prompting more robust investigations. The rising frequency of incidents is particularly alarming in the Bay Area, with at least eight reported in just last week alone.

This wave of attacks is believed to be fueled by a surge in the black market for counterfeit USPS keys sold illicitly online, particularly through dark web avenues. USPS stressed that unauthorized possession of a USPS key, whether used in a crime or not, constitutes a federal offense. These unauthorized keys, often of poor quality, are popping up globally, leading to the establishment of a dedicated hotline for reporting such occurrences.

The threat presented by this surge in attacks has resulted in deep concern among postal workers and severe impact on mail theft victims due to potential identity theft risks. In response, USPS is planning security upgrades, including replacing blue collection boxes with higher security ones and swapping out conventional locks to prevent mail theft.

These increasing postal staff attacks underline the unpredictable security hurdles that the nation's mail delivery system faces today. Combating this threat requires not just an intensification of federal investigations but also community diligence in reporting any suspicious activities or unauthorized postal keys in circulation.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

