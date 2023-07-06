Threads: Meta's New App Sparks Controversy, Accused of Misappropriating Twitter’s Trade Secrets

video by @abc7news

Meta has been accused by Twitter of misappropriating its trade secrets, following the launch of the new social media app Threads. The allegations were reportedly conveyed in a cease-and-desist letter dispatched by Twitter’s legal department to Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram. The letter specifically accuses Meta of hiring former employees of Twitter, thereby gaining access to confidential information specific to the platform.

Threads, which was launched recently, has already garnered a massive user base, with over five million sign-ups within the first four hours. The registration range includes a diverse group of global figures including celebrities Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and the Backstreet Boys. According to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Threads is designed to be a friendly open space for conversation offering similar features to Twitter, yet with the advantage of heightened integration with Instagram.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Twitter sends Meta cease-and-desist letter over new Threads app: Sources

[2] Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter over Meta’s new rival app, Threads

[3] Twitter Accuses Meta of ‘Willful and Unlawful’ Intellectual Theft After Threads Launch, Threatens Legal Action

[4] Twitter accuses Meta of stealing trade secrets for its new Threads app

[5] Twitter accuses Meta of stealing trade secrets with new app Threads, threatens legal action