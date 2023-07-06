Grace Slick’s Foiled Plan to Drug President Nixon with LSD: A Look into the '60s Music and Anti-war Movements

video by @abc7news

A remarkable incident from the '60s has resurfaced in American history. Member of the renowned band Jefferson Airplane, Grace Slick, attempted an audacious act to introduce then-president Richard Nixon to an unexpected LSD trip during a meeting at the White House.

This period, termed as the Golden Age of Euphoria by Slick, saw bands like Jefferson Airplane, among others, driving movements opposing the Vietnam War. Authorities tracking any potential internal security threats arising from the 'New Left' closely watched these movements. This led the FBI to trail band members, with Grace Slick drawing significant attention for her actions.

Slick, due to an invitation she received for tea with an alumni group from her shared alma mater with the president's daughter, planned to introduce LSD to Nixon's system. Unfortunately, she was stopped at the White House gate, thwarting her unusual plan.

This incident, while not leading to legal repercussions for Slick, intensified the FBI's investigation into her background. Meanwhile, the Grateful Dead, another popular band of the time, also drew the FBI's attention due to their association with the Black Panther Party and their involvement with LSD. This story provides a unique insight into the tumultuous '60s, a period marked by significant change and rebellion.

