Protect Yourself and Your Home from Wildfire: Join the Palo Alto Fire Department for an Information Session

The Palo Alto Fire Department, Office of Emergency Services, and Santa Clara County Fire Safe Council are hosting an information session to educate residents on best practices for protecting property and family from wildfires, specifically those living in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area.

The session will cover topics such as defensible space, home hardening, and creating evacuation plans.

It will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club.