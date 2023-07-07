Palo Alto, CA

Protect Yourself and Your Home from Wildfire: Join the Palo Alto Fire Department for an Information Session

Bay Area Insights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUMWk_0nIeysyA00

The Palo Alto Fire Department, Office of Emergency Services, and Santa Clara County Fire Safe Council are hosting an information session to educate residents on best practices for protecting property and family from wildfires, specifically those living in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area.

The session will cover topics such as defensible space, home hardening, and creating evacuation plans.

It will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
638 followers

More from Bay Area Insights

Oakland, CA

OPD Busts Illegal Casino in Oakland, Seizes Firearms and Cash

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) recently investigated an illegal casino operation on East 16th Street. During the investigation on July 5, officers seized three firearms, ammunition, cash, and illegal casino gaming machines.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Explore a Career as a San José Fire Department Dispatcher: Ask a Dispatcher Event

The San José Fire Department is hosting an "Ask a Dispatcher" event to provide insights into the profession of a 9-1-1 dispatcher. The event will take place both online via Zoom and in-person at Fire Station 29, Fire Station 37, and Fire Station 35.

Read full story
Fremont, CA

Repeat Offender Charged with Multiple Sexual Crimes and Battery on a Peace Officer

On June 10, 2023, Fremont officers responded to a local business regarding a report of a naked male soliciting customers and employees for sexual acts. The male, identified as Lloyd Gant, a 47-year-old unhoused resident of Fremont, sexually assaulted a customer and attempted to take a holstered firearm from an officer. Gant has been charged with seven felony counts and one misdemeanor count. On June 27, he was held to answer for each charge and is currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Celebrate Growing Up with Taylor Swift's Reimagined Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift announced her third rerecorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), during The Eras Tour show in Nashville, TN. This album consists of 22 tracks, including rerecorded versions of all the songs from the deluxe edition of Speak Now, as well as previously unreleased vault tracks featuring vocals from Fall Out Boy and Haley Williams of Paramore.

Read full story
Daly City, CA

Strengthening Global Connections: Daly City to Renew Sister City Ties with Quezon City, Philippines - July 10th & 11th

On August 8, 1994, Daly City, California, and Quezon City, Philippines, established a Sister City relationship. Now, after twenty-nine years, the two cities are renewing their connection. A delegation from Quezon City will be arriving in Daly City on July 10, 2023.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Help Find Missing Person Elsa Estrada-Hernandez: At Risk Due to Age

The Oakland Police Department is currently searching for Elsa Estrada-Hernandez, a 13-year-old Latina female. She is 5' tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has black and red hair along with brown eyes.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Matheus Gaidos: OPD and US Marshals Collaborate to Bring Suspect to Justice

Eric Locelvira was arrested by the Oakland Police Department for the homicide of Matheus Gaidos on June 21, 2023. Working together, OPD Homicide Investigators and the US Marshals successfully took Locelvira into custody in Chicago. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged him with the crime, and the female involved has been identified.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

SFPD Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrests, Drug Seizures, and Curbing of Dangerous Drugs in Tenderloin

On June 26, 2023, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Narcotics investigators obtained search warrants for Elthon Turcios-Hernandez (25) and Jeffry Turcios-Hernandez (22) of Oakland. The warrants were obtained to curb the sale and proliferation of dangerous drugs in the Tenderloin. Two days later, on June 28, Elthon and Jeffry were located near O'Farrell and Polk Street. They were promptly arrested and searched.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Secure Affordable Housing Now: Young Adults 18-24 Experiencing Homelessness Can Apply for Harmon Gardens Waitlist

Harmon Gardens, an affordable housing complex in Berkeley, is now accepting applications from individuals aged 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness. The deadline to submit an application is July 12, with the first 25 applicants being placed on the waiting list. Eligibility is determined based on total household income, and only one application per household will be accepted.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

SFPD Investigates Fatal Assault at 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue

On July 3, 2023, Bayview Station officers in San Francisco responded to a report of an aggravated assault. They found a 63-year-old female victim on the sidewalk, who was then taken to the hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

SFPD Seeks Public Help to Find Suspect in Senseless Attack on Elderly Victim 23-083

On June 20, 2023, at 3:45 PM, San Francisco Police officers responded to an unprovoked aggravated assault. The victim, an 83-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of bone fractures.

Read full story
Fremont, CA

Tragic Fatal Collision in Fremont Claims Life of Pedestrian

On June 30, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., Fremont Police Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls about a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Alvarado Blvd and Merganser Dr.

Read full story
2 comments
Albany, CA

Help Shape Albany's Future: Take the Albany Renter Survey Now!

The City of Albany is inviting renters to provide feedback on future housing policies, regulations, and programs. The survey is simple and anonymous, and will be available until September 10th, 2023. To access the survey, click the link or copy it into your browser. For any inquiries or comments, please contact com-dev@albanyca.org.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Mayor Breed Nominates Bayview Native Dominica Henderson to Lead SFMTA Board of Directors

Mayor London N. Breed has nominated Dominica Henderson to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Board of Directors. Dominica is a longtime public servant with a focus on supporting the Bayview community and improving housing policy. Currently serving as the Chief Social Impact Officer for the Oakland Housing Authority (OHA), Dominica brings over 20 years of experience in housing policy to the table.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Expands Training to Help People in Crisis Receive Timely Care

Mayor London N. Breed of San Francisco, CA recently announced a program to expand training for community paramedics in order to better serve individuals experiencing mental health emergencies. The training focuses on initiating 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hospitalization holds, commonly referred to as "5150 holds." Currently, 55 active community paramedics and captains have completed the training, with an additional 23 participating in the expansion.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Grilling Up Delicious Summertime Flavors: Get That Grill Ready for Fantastic Feasts!

During summertime, we all love to be outside, soaking up the sun and having picnics. When it comes to outdoor grilling, everyone has their own preferences. They may choose between different fuel types, decide whether to use open or closed grills, and debate between charcoal or wood pellets.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

SFPD Investigates Fatal Shooting at Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street

On July 4, 2023, San Francisco Police officers responded to a shooting incident at the intersection of Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street. An adult male victim was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Morchestra's Vibrant Jazz and Latin Music Performance at John Hinkel Park on July 8

Experience the harmonies and melodies of Morchestra, a 17-piece jazz orchestra from Berkeley, at the John Hinkel Park amphitheater on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Led by the talented arranger and guitarist Tony Corman, their vibrant and original arrangements will move you. Bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy the music amidst the oak grove.

Read full story
Fremont, CA

Fremont PD Makes Arrest in Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation, Recovers Firearms

The Fremont Police Department General Investigations Unit recently conducted an extensive eight-week investigation into a catalytic converter theft group. This group was responsible for numerous thefts across Alameda and Santa Clara counties, and in some cases, they even brandished firearms.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy