Albany, CA

Help Shape Albany's Future: Take the Albany Renter Survey Now!

Bay Area Insights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146TFk_0nIUAOmU00

The City of Albany is inviting renters to provide feedback on future housing policies, regulations, and programs. The survey is simple and anonymous, and will be available until September 10th, 2023. To access the survey, click the link or copy it into your browser. For any inquiries or comments, please contact com-dev@albanyca.org.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
672 followers

More from Bay Area Insights

Oakland, CA

Oakland Public Ethics Commission Explores Alternatives to Launch Democracy Dollars Program for 2024 Elections

The Oakland Public Ethics Commission has decided to postpone the launch of their Democracy Dollars Program for the 2024 election cycle. This program, established in November 2022 with the passage of Measure W, the Oakland Fair Elections Act, aimed to make Oakland elections more equitable.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

SJPD Arrests Suspect for Homicide #20 - Victim Succumbs to Injuries

On June 29, 2023, at approximately 8:22 PM, Officers responded to a report of a person shot near Dixie Road and Lanai Avenue. They found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, on July 7, 2023, the victim passed away from his injuries.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Offers Tenants and Property Owners Critical Information and Support as COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium Policy Expires

The City of Oakland is conducting an educational campaign to inform tenants and property owners about the upcoming expiration of its COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction moratorium on July 15, 2023. Tenants who were unable to pay rent during the pandemic cannot be evicted for that unpaid rent, but they can be evicted for non-payment of rent after that date. Property owners can take tenants to court over unpaid rent accrued during the pandemic, but they cannot evict those tenants who were unable to pay due to financial hardship. Rent increases are restricted until June 30, 2024, with an annual allowable CPI rent increase of 2.5%.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Poets: Apply Now to Become the City's Next Poet Laureate

Berkeley is currently accepting applications for the Poet Laureate program, an honorary position that comes with a $10,000 honorarium and a two-year term. This program is a collaborative effort between the Berkeley Public Library and Civic Arts Program, developed with input from an advisory committee consisting of 11 Bay Area literary artists. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be at least 18 years old and current residents of Berkeley.

Read full story
Monte Sereno, CA

Third Draft Housing Element for Monte Sereno: Public Review and Comment Now Open

The City of Monte Sereno is reviewing a revised third draft of its 2023-2031 Housing Element. The public is invited to review and comment on the document online until July 20, 2023.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Four Juveniles Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Stolen Car Ends in Crash

Four juveniles from Nevada were arrested early this morning after a pursuit following a collision with a patrol vehicle. At approximately 2:06 a.m. on July 13, 2023, a patrol officer attempted to stop a silver 2017 Kia Rio sedan. The driver immediately tried to escape by making a U-turn, resulting in a collision with the front of the patrol car. The driver then hit a signal pole and raised curb, disabling the stolen car.

Read full story
5 comments
Hayward, CA

Library Services Disrupted: Computers, Printing, and Online Accounts Unavailable

Due to a recent cyber-security incident, the Hayward Public Library is currently experiencing service disruptions. As a result, certain services like public computers and printing are temporarily unavailable.

Read full story

Beat the Heat: NWS Issues Excessive Heat Warning for Bay Area | July 15 - 16

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area through Sunday, July 16. To stay safe during this heat wave, residents should take precautionary measures.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Protect Your Health: Spare the Air Alert in Effect for July 14, 2023

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an AirAlert for Friday, July 14, due to expected unhealthy ozone levels. This can be particularly harmful for vulnerable individuals.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Exploring the Culinary Wonders of the USA: A Regional Flavor Tour

Travelling throughout the United States allows for discovering unique flavors from various regions. For instance, the Pacific Northwest offers smoked salmon from the Skokomish Indian Tribe, Michigan is known for venison and wild rice, and Louisiana boasts dishes such as shrimp creole and gumbo.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Mayor Breed, President Peskin, and Supervisor Mandelman Take Action to Secure San Francisco's Economic Future with Business Tax Reform Initiative

Today, San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed, Board President Aaron Peskin, and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman announced the next steps in reforming San Francisco's business taxes. They have requested that Treasurer José Cisneros and Controller Ben Rosenfield lead a process involving the business community and other stakeholders to develop specific reform recommendations. The ultimate goal is to have a measure on the ballot in November 2024.

Read full story
Colma, CA

Celebrate City Manager Brian Dossey's Retirement and Years of Service to Colma!

Join us in celebrating the retirement of City Manager Brian Dossey and honoring his many years of service to the Town of Colma. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30pm at Colma Town Hall. Kindly RSVP to Abby at abby@colma.ca.gov or call 650.997.8303 by August 9th. We look forward to celebrating with you!Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Palo Alto, CA

Police Investigate Groping Incident on Palo Alto Street

The Palo Alto Police Department is currently investigating a sexual battery case that took place on Waverley Street in mid-June. On Monday, July 10, 2023, a woman in her fifties reported being assaulted by an unknown individual.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Mayor Breed, President Peskin, and Supervisor Mandelman Launch Initiative to Revitalize San Francisco's Business Tax System

Mayor London N. Breed, Board President Aaron Peskin, and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman of San Francisco have announced plans to reform the city's business taxes. Their goal is to place a measure on the ballot in November 2024. To kickstart this process, Mayor Breed, President Peskin, and Supervisor Mandelman have asked Treasurer José Cisneros and Controller Ben Rosenfield to lead a collaborative effort with the business community and other stakeholders. The objective is to develop specific recommendations for tax reform. The process is expected to conclude by late 2023, with a report submitted to the Mayor and Board of Supervisors.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Justice Served: Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Santu Maya

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run of Santu Maya on June 16, 2023. OPD Patrol Officers and the US Marshals collaborated to apprehend the individual safely.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Celebrate Community and Camaraderie at National Night Out - July 25 and Aug. 1

National Night Out is an annual summertime event that aims to promote police-community relationships and foster neighborhood camaraderie. The event kicks off in Hayward on July 25th with a Car-a-van led by the Hayward Police Department, starting from Southland Mall.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Experience Summer Fun in Downtown Hayward—Hayward LIVE! and 3rd Thursday Street Parties

Hayward Live! is a new initiative by the City of Hayward's Economic Development Division aimed at attracting more visitors to downtown. This exciting event will include pop-up musical performances, interactive artist displays, and various vendors. These activities will take place on B Street, specifically between Mission and Foothill Boulevards.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Making a Difference in Hayward: Join the Keep Hayward Clean and Green Task Force!

The Keep Hayward Clean and Green Task Force is organizing a clean-up and beautification event on Saturday, July 22nd, starting at 8 a.m. The event will take place in Barnes Court and the Jackson Street median.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Legal Aid Now Available for Low-Income Hayward Tenants Facing Eviction

The City of Hayward and Centro Legal de La Raza of Oakland have reached an agreement to offer legal aid to low-income Hayward tenants who are facing eviction. This agreement was made after the Alameda County COVID-19 temporary eviction moratorium ended.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

City of Hayward Website Fully Restored After Cybersecurity Incident

The City of Hayward's official website is now accessible to the public again following a cybersecurity incident. Any issues with links or telephone numbers can be reported to info@hayward-ca.gov or (510) 583-4300.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy