Help Shape Albany's Future: Take the Albany Renter Survey Now!

The City of Albany is inviting renters to provide feedback on future housing policies, regulations, and programs. The survey is simple and anonymous, and will be available until September 10th, 2023. To access the survey, click the link or copy it into your browser. For any inquiries or comments, please contact com-dev@albanyca.org.

