Sunday Story: The wedding is set, and the bride is a mystery

The groom is a popular small-town businessman, and his bride is a secret.

Photo by Arshad Pooloo on Unsplash

A small-town businessman, Cliff, announced he was getting married for the third time. His friends and family were happy for him after his second wife, Mara, ruined his life and used a high-powered attorney to take down the empire; he had worked hard for with his first wife, Linda.

However, no one knew his girlfriend or bride-to-be. He didn't care to tell people about his bride and just let it be because it was his business.

The wedding date was close, and Cliff's daughter, Mona, tried her best to convince her dad to introduce his bride, but he declined. Cliff told her daughter it was his third marriage, and he didn't want any fanfare or crowd. He only invited a few people to attend the wedding in a courthouse.

The family and friends were surprised at how young the bride was on the wedding day. Mona alerted her mom, who called the Police the next day.

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

Police visited Cliff's home and met with him and his new wife, Star. Police met Star working on her laptop, and she told them that Cliff was upstairs. They went upstairs and met him in a bedroom fixing a bed. Police observed a suitcase in the room and asked, "Whose bag is that?" He answered, "Stars." "Where is the main bedroom?" Police asked. "Downstairs," Cliff responded.

Police suspected there was foul play and interviewed the couple separated. The young woman broke down and told the Police that Cliff was his dad. When she turned sixteen, his dad wanted her to immigrate to the US. He suggested marrying her would be a quicker way to get papers.

Cliff was arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to jail. And Star was deported to her home country. Linda and Mona helped her apply for a visa, and she returned to the US. Cliff remains his jail.

Would you break the law to help your loved ones? Join the conversation below.

