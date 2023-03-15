Chick-fil-A: Fast food restaurant chain wants a second site in Westchester, NY

Chick-fil-A: A fast food restaurant chain filled application in the Greenburgh Town office requesting to open a second site in Westchester, New York.
Location: Former CVS site, 20 Tarrytown Rd White Plains, NY 10607.
According to the town website, a traffic consultant is reviewing the application.
Application is being reviewed by traffic consultant: Chick-Fil-A recently submitted a site plan/special permit application to the Town of Greenburgh for the former CVS property on Rt. 119 (20 Tarrytown Road). The materials are being reviewed by multiple agencies including Town staff, the Town’s traffic Consultant, NYSDOT, City of White Plains, etc. The Planning Board will review the project when it is referred to them following the above-referenced initial reviews. The Applicant proposes to demolish the existing building and construct a new Chick-Fil-A building with drive-thru lanes and related improvements. A portion of the site is also located in the City of White Plains. In addition to Planning Board review the application also requires area variances from the Town of Greenburgh Zoning Board of Appeals. This application can be found here: https://greenburghny.com/562/_-Active-Applications---Planning-Board - scroll down to PB 22-07.--PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor."
