BY's Recipe: Spaghetti with tomato onion sauce

Jim's crossroads: A decision must be made

Sunday Fiction: Jim is unsure of his girlfriend's love after almost two years of dating. He has to make a choice. My name is Jim, and here is my story. I dated my girlfriend, Arina, for almost two years. And I am unsure if she loves me. Things seem to be going well with us. My family accepts her for who she is. My mom loves her, and often, they do things together. Like Arina, I get along with most members of her family.