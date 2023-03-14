BY's Recipe: Spaghetti with tomato onion sauce

Bassey BY

Spaghetti with tomato onion sauce dish can work for many people. It is simple to make and requires no cooking experience. Children under eight need adult supervision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baJLB_0lIKzM7N00
Photo byDarya Sheydel

BY's Recipe: Spaghetti with tomato onion sauce is a simple meal for vegans and vegetarians.

Servings:4. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook Time: 15-20 minutes. Total Cooking Time:20-30 minutes.

Required Ingredients

Optional Ingredients

  • ¼ cup of Knorr powder,
  • Salt or sugar to taste,
  • Lemon juices to taste,
  • Black pepper or Rosemary leaves.

Directions

Step 1.

  • Boil spaghetti for about 5 minutes and set it aside,
  • Chopped onions and tomatoes.

Step 2.

  • Preheat the pan,
  • Add oil and heat for a few seconds,
  • Add chopped tomatoes and stir for a few minutes,
  • Add onions, stir, and cook for about three minutes,
  • Add knorr powder and stir for a few seconds (see photo below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxCRd_0lIKzM7N00
Photo byAuthor
Step 3.
  • Add boiled spaghetti and stir for a minute,
  • Add salt and black pepper and stir for a few seconds,
  • Cover the pot and cook until the water has dried.
  • Your spaghetti with tomato and onion sauce is ready (see photo below),
  • Serve with soda, water, or wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvXCB_0lIKzM7N00
Photo byAuthor

Spaghetti with tomato and onion sauce is easy to make. Many people can prepare the food. Children under eight need adult supervision. Be creative with tomatoes and onions and use the vegetables to create a special meal.

Spaghetti with tomato and onion sauce can work for vegans and vegetarians.

What is the nutritional value of vegetables?

Most vegetables are low in calories and have a water content of over 70 percent, with only about 3.5 percent protein and less than 1 percent fat. Vegetables are good sources of minerals, especially calcium and iron, and vitamins, principally A and C. Nearly all vegetables are rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants."

Have a fun day!

References

https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/168928/nutrients

https://www.britannica.com/question/What-is-the-nutritional-value-of-vegetables

