Chicago, IL

Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destinies

Bassey BY
I dated Donald in college, and he married my best friend, Mira, after we left college. Mira was my best friend and Donald was my boyfriend for almost four years.

"Every second chance I have witnessed or experienced is a momentary miracle.” – Holly Elissa Bruno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WM0v_0kkrW7K400
Photo byJeremy BishoponUnsplash

Fiction

My name is Karen, and I live in Chicago.

I dated Donald during college in Florida, and it was a good relationship. All my friends and family members liked him. We loved each other, and I thought we might marry after college.

But something happened after our last semester in college. My best friend, Mira, refused to return my calls or hang out with me, as we did for almost four years. I did not know the problem, and my other friends were shocked because we liked each other. Mira spent time in my family home, and I did the same with hers. We were best friends.

After our final exams, Donald, as usual, helped pack my things and drove me to the airport to return to my city, Sugarland, TX.

That was the last time I saw or spoke to Donald. After that, I was worried about how Donald treated me and did not return my calls for several months.

I can remember this as if it was yesterday.

One Sunday, while hanging out with my new boyfriend, Ari, I received a call from Donald. I told my boyfriend that I had to take the call. I moved away, and Donald was as sweet as his usual self. I asked if he was okay. He apologized for not returning my calls and said he was too embarrassed to face me with the truth. I asked, "What is the problem?"

"I married Mira yesterday and wanted to tell you." He responded. I passed out and landed in the nearby emergency room.

My boyfriend for about four years married my best friend, and he called to tell me!

I woke up in the ER wondering what was going on, and Ari told me everything that happened and how he called Donald and had a conversation with him.

I was embarrassed and apologized to him, and I briefed him about my relationship with Donald and Mira. It was an unbelievable story, but true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxI4c_0kkrW7K400
Photo byDylan McLeodonUnsplash

I dated Ari for about three years, and we married in my parent's backyard. We had a good relationship with love, respect, and growth.

I did not get over Donald even when Ari provided everything I needed in companionship. And my mom knew it, and once she said, "I dreamed of you and Don living together."

I had three children with Ari, and we had a good life with our family visiting and helping us with our needs.

Ari fell on a snowy driveway five years ago and went to the ER. Unfortunately, the doctors discovered that he had stage three prostate cancer.

Stage three prostate cancer, my healthy husband and father of my children! He was a man everyone wanted to be around and a decent human being who cared for his parents and mine.

Ari died after many failed treatments. I was shocked to see Donald and his sister at my husband's funeral. I am still shocked. I was sad to see him, and my mom was pleased to see him.

He left after saying hello, but turned back and whispered, "Ari was a good man." I stared at his back and saw him hand my mom a blue package. Yep, Tiffany's famous blue box.

After Ari's funeral, I struggled to adjust to my new life as a widow and single mother. My parents came to stay with us, but it was still painful for my children and me.

On the anniversary of Ari's death, I received a flower from Donald and a handwritten note which I could not stop admiring his attractive penmanship. I showed the letter and flower to my mom, and my mom smiled and assessed, "Don was manipulated, and I hope things work out for him."

I fought back, "Who manipulated a grown man? He was twenty-four, and Mira was twenty-two."

"That is true, but Mira was from a different culture from Don, and she knew life better than him." She suggested.

I was losing patience with my mom and went to my room because I did not want to engage in any discussion about a man who married my best friend. He sent me flowers, and that was so nice of him. However, he has been married to Mira for two decades with one adult child. I have no time for a married man, and Donald, for that matter.

A few months passed.

Donald sent me another flower on my birthday and asked if we could talk on the phone. Of course, this was beyond me, and I told my good friend about the birthday flower and my past story with Donald. She suggested I speak to him, listen to him, and ask him what he wanted.

I thought about my friend's suggestion for about two weeks and then texted Donald to call me on Sunday afternoon if that worked for him. The following Sunday, he called, and we were on the phone for over an hour.

He told me everything was his fault and took responsibility for what he did to my family and me. He informed me that he separated from his ex-wife six years ago, and they divorced four years ago. But they still own a house that is on the market. He lives in an apartment he bought a few years ago.

"Now what, Don?" I asked. "I love you so much, and I am asking you for a second chance. I am mature now, and I can do better." He explained.

"If you loved me, why did you marry my best friend?" I responded.

"It was lust, not love. I am asking for your friendship, not marriage, unless you want to marry me. I want to be with you. I love you so much. Mira told me once, 'Go back to Karen if she is still single. I know you love her.' I love you, Karen." He shared his feelings.

After the phone call, I was overwhelmed, angry, and worried about what my friends and family would think if I gave Don a second chance. But the truth was, I loved Don and most things about him. Our conversation that afternoon was like the time we were at college.

Last year, I asked him to marry me on Valentine's Day. We married in a courthouse with my parents and his parents as witnesses.

Don moved to Chicago, and we bought a new home because I did not want to share Ari's room with him. My children adore him, and he is doing an excellent job as a father figure to my teenagers. My mom is the only person in my family who loves Don, and others tolerate him. That is okay; we are in love.

What do you think of Mira, Donald, and Karen? Do you know anyone like Karen, Mira, and Donald in your life? Do you believe in second chances? Why or why not? How do you reward others' bad behavior?

Thank you for joining the conversation. Happy Valentine's Day. Enjoy!

"Nothing can bring a real sense of security into the home except true love."--Billy Graham.

Comments / 2

Published by

LMSW* A lifestyle writer helps you get healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create recipes and stories for us to learn how to live a healthier, better life. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
4K followers

Comments / 0

