Recipe: Garlic chicken bites

Garlic chicken bites require no cooking experience. Total cooking time is about 40-50 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itcgN_0kj2M31Z00
Photo byAuthor

Garlic chicken bites can be great snacks for kids. It is easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.

What you need

  • Stove or microwave,
  • Fry-pan
  • Kitchen Knife,
  • 40-50 minutes.

Servings:4-6. Prep. Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 25-30 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes.

Required Ingredients

  • Two pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts,
  • 1/4 of a cup. Garlic powder,
  • I Tbsp. Black pepper.

Optional Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. Extra Olive oil,
  • 1 Tbsp. Butter,
  • Salt or sugar to taste.

Gallic chicken bites can be great snacks for kids. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.

Directions

Step 1.

Step 2.

  • Use a frying pan or a medium-sized pot,
  • Add oil and heat for a few seconds,
  • Add chicken bites,
  • Increase the heat and stir for about five minutes,
  • Add black pepper and cover the pot,
  • Cook until tender.

Step 3.

  • Add salt and stir until they turn light or medium brown,
  • Your meal is ready ( see photo below),
  • Serve with vegetables and water or soda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLiME_0kj2M31Z00
Photo byAuthor

Microwave

  1. Use a microwave-friendly bowl,
  2. Follow steps I and 3,
  3. Cook the chicken bites for about 10 minutes,
  4. Add all the ingredients and stir for a few seconds,
  5. Cover the bowl and cook for about 15 minutes,
  6. Your meal is ready.

Garlic chicken bites require no cooking experience and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need adult supervision.
Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute chicken with mushroom.
Feel free to share the recipe. Thank you for visiting.

