Recipe: Garlic chicken bites

White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18th

Location: Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue. Dates: December 9th – 18th, Time: 12 pm – 7 pm daily, 8 pm on Friday and Saturday Nights. The Market, which is free to attend, will feature 50+ artisanal vendors from across Westchester County. Come by to find interesting and unique gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list, as well as enjoy food prepared by some of Westchester County’s finest eateries. Make a day of it by booking a dining igloo. Shop at all of the vendors as well as the local downtown businesses, and then return to your igloo to eat, drink, and relax. hopping, music, and private."