Recipe: Garlic chicken bites

Garlic chicken bites require no cooking experience. Total cooking time is about 40-50 minutes.
Garlic chicken bites can be great snacks for kids. It is easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.
What you need
- Stove or microwave,
- Fry-pan
- Kitchen Knife,
- 40-50 minutes.
Servings:4-6. Prep. Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 25-30 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes.
Required Ingredients
- Two pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts,
- 1/4 of a cup. Garlic powder,
- I Tbsp. Black pepper.
Optional Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. Extra Olive oil,
- 1 Tbsp. Butter,
- Salt or sugar to taste.
Gallic chicken bites can be great snacks for kids. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required.
Directions
Step 1.
- Wash, clean, and dry the chicken,
- Cut into 1-inch pieces,
- Add garlic powder,
- In a mixing bowl, mix everything.
Step 2.
- Use a frying pan or a medium-sized pot,
- Add oil and heat for a few seconds,
- Add chicken bites,
- Increase the heat and stir for about five minutes,
- Add black pepper and cover the pot,
- Cook until tender.
Step 3.
- Add salt and stir until they turn light or medium brown,
- Your meal is ready ( see photo below),
- Serve with vegetables and water or soda.
Microwave
- Use a microwave-friendly bowl,
- Follow steps I and 3,
- Cook the chicken bites for about 10 minutes,
- Add all the ingredients and stir for a few seconds,
- Cover the bowl and cook for about 15 minutes,
- Your meal is ready.
Garlic chicken bites require no cooking experience and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need adult supervision.
Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute chicken with mushroom.
Feel free to share the recipe. Thank you for visiting.
References
https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/171477/nutrients
Comments / 0