Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NY

Classic vibes for the modern man. With warm, comfortable and inviting so you can just kick back and relax. Looking sharp has never felt so easy."- Handlebar Men's Salon.

Photo by Alex Mihai C on Unsplash

Business Hours

Monday-Friday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Saturdays: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

Sundays: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

$$.

Schedule your appointment here.

Services

HAIRCUT & LUXURY SHAVE-- "A level above the average shave that aims to leave you smooth and refreshed to the touch. We apply scented hot towels, pre-shave oil and hot lather soap in preparation. A steamer is used throughout to ensure the softest shave. To finish we apply a face mask that reduces possible irritation and leaves skin at its best. Ideal for the man with sensitive skin or for those looking for that extra treatment."

Gray coverage,

Keratin treatment,

Highlights,

Manicure,

Eyebrow/ear/nose waxing.

A little about Men's Salon

CLASSIC COMFORT--Our space is designed with our clients’ experience in mind, down to every detail. Where an old-school vibe is reimagined for the modern man, including a bar and patio space. You might come for a haircut, but you’ll stay for the experience."

Photo by Author

Location: 23 Court St. White Plains, NY 914-893-0029.

Handlebar Men's Salon is located in downtown White Plains, New York. It is about a ten-minute walk from White Plains Train station, and the bus stop is around the corner. The salon environment is tasteful and welcoming.

There are plenty of parking lots for your convenience. The parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour. Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards. Most meters accept US coins.

Life is too short to have boring hair." - Anonymous

References

https://www.handlebarsalon.com/booking

https://www.handlebarsalon.com/our-services

https://www.handlebarsalon.com/

Personal observation.