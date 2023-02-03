Recipe : Yam porridge

Bassey BY
BY's Recipe:Yam porridge is a popular Nigerian dish and easy to prepare. It requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 40-50 minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HArks_0kbNnagY00
Yam PorridgePhoto byAngela Khebou

Servings: 4-6. Prep time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 25-30 minutes. Total cooking time: 40-50 minutes.

Required Ingredients

  • A medium-sized yam,
  • Fish or beef,
  • 1 Tbsp. Turmeric powder.

Optional Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. Palm oil,
  • Chopped tomatoes and onions,
  • Black pepper,
  • Knorr powder,
  • Chicken stock.
  • Salt or sugar to taste.

BY's Recipe : Yam Porridge

Directions

Step 1.

  • Wash, clean, and dry meat,
  • Cut or chop the meat, vegetables, and fruits,
  • Peel the yam and cut it into small pieces.

Step 2.

  • Use a medium-sized pot,
  • Add two cups of water,
  • Add meat and turmeric and cook for about 15 minutes,
  • Add cut yam and palm oil. Cover the pot and cook for about 10 minutes.

Step 4.

  • Add half a cup of chicken stock and knorr powder, and stir for a few seconds,
  • Add chopped vegetables and fruits.
  • Stir for a few seconds, lower the heat, and cook for about 5 minutes.

Step 3.

  • Add salt, black pepper, and other,
  • Cover the pot and slow cook for a few seconds,
  • Your meal is ready (see the photo below),
  • Serve with wine or water. Enjoy!

No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing." Julia Child.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q91zU_0kbNnagY00
YamPhoto byAuthor

Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute meat with mushrooms. Feel free to share the recipe.

Before you go

Yam porridge is great for lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required to make yam porridge. Many people can cook it. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or a nanny.

Be creative and do what works for you with yam, vegetables, and fruits. I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for a private local personal chef.

Thank you for visiting.

# Yam porridge# Cooking recipe# Lifestyle# Dinner recipe# Nigerian food recipe

