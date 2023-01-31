Recipe: Shrimp pepper soup

Bassey BY
Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 20-25 minutes. Total Time: 35-45 minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdBCB_0kXmIZmv00
Photo byNguyen Phuong
BY's Recipe: Shrimp pepper soup

Required Ingredients

  • 2 pounds of fresh or cooked shrimp (mushrooms for vegetarians),
  • ½ cup of chicken stock,
  • ¼ cup of chopped pepper,
  • ¼ cup of knorr or turmeric powder.

Optional Ingredients

  • Chopped vegetables and fruits,
  • Hot pepper powder,
  • Salt or sugar to taste,
  • Rosemary leaves.

Pepper soup is a popular Nigerian meal and easy to make. Many people can prepare pepper soup, and you can choose meat, fish, or vegetable. Pepper soup is always spicy with hot pepper or no pepper. No cooking experience is required to make a delicious shrimp pepper soup. Children under ten need adult supervision.

Directions

Step 1.

  • Wash and clean the shrimp and set it aside,
  • Chop tomato, pepper, and onions.

Step 2.

  • Use a medium-sized pot,
  • Add chicken stock and two cups of water,
  • Add chopped onions, pepper, and tomato,
  • Cover the pot and cook for about 10 minutes.

Step 3.

  • Add cleaned shrimp,
  • Add knorr or turmic powder and rosemary leaves,
  • Stir for a few seconds,
  • Cover the pot and cook for about 5 minutes,
  • Stir for a few seconds and lower the heat,
  • Leave it on low heat for a few minutes.

Step 4.

  • Your shrimp pepper soup is ready (see photo below),
  • Serve with baked yam, mashed potato, or bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjnoA_0kXmIZmv00
Shrimp Pepper SoupPhoto byAuthor

Shrimp pepper soup can work with your main course lunch or dinner. No cooking experience is required to make shrimp pepper soup, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny.

Be creative and do what works for you with cooked or fresh shrimp. I recommend a personal chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check Google for a private local personal chef.

Thank you for visiting.
References

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shrimp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_chef

