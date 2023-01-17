Recipe: Beef Stew

Beef stew is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cooking time is about 40-50 minutes.
Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 30-35 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes.
What you need
- Stove or microwave,
- A medium pot,
- Kitchen Knife,
- 40-50 minutes.
Required Ingredients
- A pound of fresh beef,
- One can of chopped tomatoes,
- 1 Tbsp. Turmeric powder,
- 2 Tbsp. Olive oil.
Optional Ingredients
- Lemon juice to taste,
- Onions,
- Bell pepper,
- Carrot,
- Black pepper,
- Salt to taste.
Beef stew is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Many people can make Beef Stew. Children under ten need adult supervision.
Directions
Step 1.
- Wash, clean, and dry the meat,
- Use a knife and cut the meat into small pieces,
- In a mixing bowl, mix turmeric and meat,
- Set it aside for a few minutes,
- Wash and chop vegetables and fruits and set them aside.
Step 2.
- Preheat the pot for a few seconds,
- Add oil,
- Add the chopped beef and stir-fry for about 5 minutes,
- Add chopped tomatoes, onions, and carrots,
- Cover the pot and cook for about 15-20 minutes.
Step 3.
- Add salt and black pepper,
- Cover the pot and cook for a few minutes,
- Your meal is ready (see the photo below).
Mircoware
- Use microwave friendly bowl,
- Follow steps I and 3,
- Cook meat for about 10 minutes,
- Add all the ingredients and stir for a few seconds,
- Cover the bowl and cook for about 15-20 minutes,
- Your meal is ready.
Serve with cooked rice, green beans, or bread. Enjoy!
Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute beef with mushroom.
Feel free to share the recipe. Thank you for visiting.
Comments / 2