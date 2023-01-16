Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Photo by watch.and.like

Location

The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.

For the One Rare restaurant opening, contact info@oneraresteakhouse.com

Service options

Dine-in

Takeout

No delivery

$$$

One Rare Italian Steakhouse is a new restaurant opening in about two weeks, according to the sources close to the project. I saw two men finishing the interior and arranging the spacious restaurant. The restaurant's interior is clean, fresh, and tasteful. It looks like a relaxing environment for fine Italian dining.

A little about Scarsdale, New York

Scarsdale is a town and village in Westchester County, New York. A suburban community of about 20,000 people. Scarsdale is about a thirty-five-minute train ride from New York City's Grand Central and a seven-minute train ride from White Plains. The city has many beautiful public parks, restaurants, supermarkets, walking trails, and a library.

According to The New York Times, "[Scarsdale's downtown is] quaint, walkable and lined with the kind of mom-and-pop shops towns crave."