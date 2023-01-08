Two great forces of human nature

Self-interest helps us grow and find a sense of purpose to care for others.

As individuals, it is automatic to look for ourselves first in a group photo, and most of us turn our heads when a baby screams in the supermarket.

Two things that drive humans are self-interest and caring for others.

I. Self-interest:

Some people equate self-interest to outright selfishness. I often hear this when people accuse their loved ones of selfishness or self-centeredness. So I am always curious to find out what they mean by selfishness.

Star’s story

Star complained about her mother’s selfishness because she refused to pick her up from the airport at 6 am. She lamented, “My mom is selfish.” I understood and questioned, “Yeah, she is selfish; what happened this time.” She responded. “She refused to pick me up from the airport.” Why? Because her mother works in the city, and her train leaves the station at 7.39 am.

Star’s mother is not selfish but sincere with herself and her daughter. The mother is protecting her self-interest and modeling healthy behavior toward her daughter. She starts work at 8.30 am, and her daughter is a healthy adult.

Self-interest is like our first name; we cannot share it with our twins, family members, or friends.

The photo shows self-interest, but sometimes, we allow our emotions to work against our interests.

Self-reflection

Do you take off your shirt and give it to a shirtless person in the supermarket?

I cannot take off my only mask and give it to anyone without one. It is human nature for us to act in self-defense when danger occurs. Be healthy and embrace self-interest.

II. Caring for others:

As humans, we are wired to care for one another. Human nature rarely complicates things. For example, a pregnant woman must live to save her fetus’s life.

How can you successfully care for others? First, give freely and happily what you have. That is, you give to others with purpose and enjoyment rather than duty and obligation.

When we give because we feel pressured to, it often builds resentment and bitterness or what Mary calls her family Christmas gift-giving, “A business transaction.”

Genuinely self-interest and caring for others are not complicated. Both go hand in hand if done in proper order.

Ansa’s story

Ansa graduated from college and got a lucrative job offer thousands of miles away from her parents. She had interned and trained for a job for three summers while in college. Then her father died a few weeks before her start date, and she declined the position to help her mother, Nancy, deal with the loss.

Six years passed, and her mother met a man on a dating site and got married. They moved to the same city where Ansa had a job offer. Nancy sold her house because her daughter could not afford to maintain the house with her income.

Ansa felt cheated because her mother sold her house and moved out of town without her.

What do you think of the two women?

If you take proper care of yourself, you are likely be excited to do more for others.

Bill Gates is on a mission to change the world. But how was his charity thirty years ago?

Oprah gives people love and her favorite things. Was she doing gift-giving with meaning three decades ago? I think these two world changers make more impact now than they did three decades ago.

Takeaways:

Protect your self-interest and care for others with what you have or know.

Our self-interest and caring for the world are intertwined -- two work together for the common good.

How do you care for yourself and others? Thank you for joining the conversation. Happy New Year.

*I have changed all names in this story.

