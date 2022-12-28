Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601

Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY.

Photo by Athena

Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.

Reservation Hours

Monday - Friday: 11:30 am - 9:30 pm.

Saturday: 4:00 pm – 10:30 pm.

Sunday: 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm.

Price: $$$.

Dress Code: Business casual.

Recommend for business lunch and special events.

Photo by Author

Mulino's of Westchester private dining

Special occasion,

Holiday party,

Office dinner,

Celebratory gathering!

Photo by Dana Tentis

Mulino's of Westchester is located in downtown White Plains, NY. It is a few minutes from the White Plains train station. White plains location is a stroll from government offices, a shopping mall, a library, and a court complex. The bus stop is on the next corner, about a two-minute drive or a 10-minute walk from the White Plains Hospital.

There are plenty of parking lots for your convenience.

The parking per hour ranges from free to $1.25 per hour. Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards. Most meters accept US coins.

Are you looking for a place to host special events such as birthday parties, sweet sixteen, business events, weddings, or family reunions? Visit award-winning Mulino's at Lake Isle event website, www.mulinoslakeisle.com, for more information.

The Mulino's at Lake Isle can host special events for you and your group. Everything about this place is elegant and tasteful.

