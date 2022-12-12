Fiction: The best mother-in-law in the world

Mira gets a life and doesn't live in the past but learns from her experiences and mistakes.

"I don't live in the past, but I learn from my diverse experiences and mistakes." — Mira.

My mother-in-law, Mira, has a life, looks younger than me, looks better in character, and does what she says. She is not my friend or mother but an enlightened witness — a powerful role model.

Mira inspires and empowers other young women and me. She models love in action, assertiveness, financial independence, and a well-sought-after professional skill.

I dated her son, Jared, for about a year before I met her. The day I met her for the first time changed what I was thinking about my relationship with her son.

She hooked me and changed my mind about her son. I mean, she sealed the deal.

Evva is my name, and I am married to a man whose mother, Mira, makes my life easy and enjoyable.

When my then-boyfriend introduced me to her mom, she looked at me and smiled. I was confused because she looked younger than her son and me. First, I wondered if she adopted my boyfriend or a sister who raised her younger brother.

Mira shared that she was not as young as we conversed for hours. She married at twenty-two, had her only child at twenty-three, and divorced at twenty-five. That was beyond me. She relaxed with her confession, and I tried not to judge her.

As I visited her more often, she shared how her mother-in-law lived in their home with her newborn son. It turned out her MIL was not a helper but her enemy because she worked outside the house, and the worst, they had a nanny who cared for Jared and helped with the housework.

Mira explained, "I was young and couldn't live with a "co-wife" and moved out before my son was a year. My ex chose not to do anything. I hated that he didn't care when we moved out. With my bad experience with my MIL, I wrote in my journal that I'd never do the same things to any woman. I have been cautious with my interaction with my sisters-in-law and other women. I promised I'd never to do anything evil to my future DIL."

I married her only child, and she kept her word for the past eleven years of our marriage. And I believe the relationship will stay the same until we leave this world.

Would our relationship change?

I do not think so because she stayed with us for about six weeks when her son had an accident, and we worked together for that time without any issues. Mira loves herself and loves others with her action.

What works for us?

My mother-in-law is open, asks questions, and shares her concerns or worries. And I learned to be honest with her if there was any misunderstanding.

Mira doesn't act like she is a parent to her grandchildren, even when they spend time with her.

She usually called us for clearance before doing anything with them. Sometimes, we were shocked by the small things she asked permission for. She has reminded us that we are the parents.

Mira is a grateful and respectful human being.

I wish my mom could learn a few things from Mira to have peace with her daughters-in-law. The two women hate her because she wants to control her sons. Who will do that in 2022?

I had a conversation with Mira on Thanksgiving Day. I called her early in the morning to thank her for giving me a happy family. I told her, "I'm so grateful for all you do for my children and me."

We discussed women's issues at length.

She candidly explained, "Women hating one another is a culture passed from one generation to another. One person must stop it, but Iran's wave of toxic woman culture is moving fast to the US. I'm so concerned! The thing is, when women depend on their "master" or government, they tend to treat one another badly and unconsciously oppress any woman sharing the limited resources."

I said, "I'm so concerned too. The wave is in the US!"

"Silent for a few seconds."

She concluded, "Yea. It starts with me. What helped me most in my relationship is I wrote something down. What I wrote reminded me of my promise, and most importantly, I have financial freedom."

I questioned, "What do you mean by 'I wrote something down'?"

Mira revealed, "I wrote in my journal that I would never repeat what my MIL did to me with any woman. That was about four decades ago, and too often, I read it as affirmation. However, those few words inspire me to be good to myself and others. Would you like to see my old journal?"

I happily answered, "Yes."

A part of this story was first published on another website.