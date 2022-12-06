BY's Recipe: Baked salmon is simple to make. No cooking experience is required, and many people can bake it. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or guardian. Total bake time is about 20-25 minutes.
Makes 2 servings. Prep Time: 5-10 minutes. Bake Time:20- 25 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.
Required Ingredient
• Frozen salmon
Optional Ingredients
- Butter,
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Black pepper or garlic powder.
Directions
Step 1.
- Set your oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2.
- Bring out frozen salmon from the package (see the image above),
- Run tap water over it for a second,
- Add salt, butter, and garlic powder, and massage for a few seconds.
Step 3.
- Put it into a pan and let it sit for a few seconds,
- Bake for 20-25 minutes,
- Your baked salmon is ready,
- Serve with vegetables or make a sandwich (see the photo below).
For microwave
- Follow steps one and two,
- Bake for 7-10 minutes.
Takeaways
Baked salmon is a simple lunch or dinner to make. Many people can bake salmon, and no cooking experience is required. Children under eight need supervision from a parent or guardian. Baked salmon is a healthy meal and can work for healthy eaters.
Baked salmon is easy to make and requires no cooking experience. Total bake time is about 20-25 minutes.
Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute salmon with mushroom.
Feel free to share the recipe.
What is your favorite dish and why? Join the conversation below. I appreciate you.
