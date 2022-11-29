White Plains, NY

Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.

Bassey BY
Jersey Boys Live on Stage: December 09-January 08, 2023. 2 PM & 7 PM.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOa6A_0jR3WZlI00
Jersey Boys live on stagePhoto byAuthor

Location

White Plains City Center,

11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.

Phone: (914) 328-1600.

Attire: Business casual.

Jersey Boys live on stage.

WINNER of the TONY & OLIVIER Awards for BEST MUSICAL
JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.
DECEMBER 9 - JANUARY 8 • 2 PM & 7 PM.
TICKETS: $45 – $62.”

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is a mini-Broadway in Westchester, NY. It can be a great place for you and your family to have fun and enjoy Broadway-caliber musicals.

What to expect and see

WPPAC is an entertainment venue for classic and modern theater, concerts, dance, and other performing arts.

Health and Safety Protocols

“We have installed a state of the art air purification systems into our HVAC unit to provide cleaner air to our space and combat the spread of COVID-19. With the use of this great technology from GPS we are able to not only filter out harmful pathogens with our new filters but ALSO add ionization purifiers to clean the air before it even reenters the venue!”

Are you looking for something to do this winter? WPPAC has exciting shows for you and your family. Visit the WPPAC website for tickets, a gift card, and a winter schedule.

Things to know about the location

WPPAC is centrally located in the City Center of White Plains, NY. Parking is available 24/7. Parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour. Before heading to the Arts Center, you can download the Park White Plains app. Some parking meters accept US coins, bills, or credit/debit cards.

Restaurants and shopping centers are within a walking distance from the WPPAC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYnVO_0jR3WZlI00
ParkingPhoto byAuthor

The bus stop is on the next corner, about a two-minute drive or a 10-minute walk from the White Plains train station.

For more information, call (914) 328-1600.

References

https://wppac.com/

Personal observation

