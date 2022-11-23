Prep. Time: 45 minutes. Baking time: 40 minutes. No cooking experience is required to make pretzel bites, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny.
BY's Recipe: Pretzel Bites
Makes 6-8 servings
Required Ingredients
- 4 cups flour,
- 3 tsp. Baking powder,
- I tsp. salt,
- 2 Tbsp. butter,
- 3 tsp. Dry yeast.
Optional ingredients
- Cinnamon powder,
- Brown sugar.
Directions
Step 1
- Use a good size mixing bowl,
- Add yeast, sugar, and a cup of warm water,
- Mix and let sit for about 15 minutes,
- Add 1/4 cup of brown sugar and melted butter.
Step 2
- Add one cup of flour at a time,
- Knead with your hands and form a dough,
- For the best result, let it sits for a few hours.
Step 3
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees,
- Spray a baking pan with cooking spray,
- Boil water. Add 3 tsp. Baking powder,
- Punch the dough for a few minutes and portion it into balls,
- Drop each ball into hot-boiled water for a few seconds,
- And transfer each ball to a baking pan.
Step 4
- Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes,
- Bake until brown ( see the photo above),
- Your pretzel bites are ready,
- Add cinnamon and serve with soda or water (see the photo below).
The pretzel bites recipe can be a side dish for Thanksgiving Day's dinner. No cooking experience is required, and many people can prepare it. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with pretzel bites recipe ingredients. I suggest a personal Chef if you choose not to prepare your meal or don't have the time to cook. Check google for your local personal chef.
Feel free to share the pretzel bites recipe with your personal chef.
Thank you for being here. I appreciate you. Thank you, my fans, followers, readers, and publisher. Happy Thanksgiving Day to you and your family.
What is one thing you are thankful for? Share your view below.
