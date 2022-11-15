Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600.

Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601.

"Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."

Are you looking for a restaurant for a business lunch, dinner, or to celebrate a special event? Check out Fogo services and reservations.

Services:

Here is Fogo's Menu and Hours.

For healthy eaters, here's the nutritional guide. The guide is easy to read, and you can check it on the website.

My experience and observation:

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, White Plains, is a fantastic place to have a group meeting, business lunch or dinner, or any private event.

A few things noted:

Well-prepared food,

Excellent customer service,

Food presentation,

Great location,

$$$.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse is a three-minute drive from I 287 and a two-minute drive from the White Plains train station. My experience shows the place is busy in the early evening---dinner hours.

You can shop online for a gift card, make a reservation, order food, or learn about Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse. Call if you need help with a private event.

The menu is available online all day for your eating pleasure. Contact the restaurant for more details at 914-697-8600

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse's interior is clean and tasteful. I think the White Plains location is excellent for business lunches or dinners. They offer healthy food options and cater to business and family special events.



Fogo is located in downtown White Plains with many parking lots. The site is a stroll from government offices, City Center, the Westchester Mall, the White Plains library, City Hall, and the White Plains train station.

Parking fees range from free to 1.25 per hour. Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards and most meters accept coins.

