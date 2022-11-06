Realistic Fiction : My mom cut me out of her will

Part V: There are always two sides to every story. We may not know the harsh truth if we don’t ask direct and honest questions from the main sources.

Read Laura's story, part IV, here.

I heard a little truth from JB. I am sure Grandma’s estate is mine, and I will make it bigger than she left. I do not know why she willed her estate to me, but I will ask her direct questions when I visit her next week. Maybe our conversation will give me the window into why my mom cut me out of her will. I plan to spend a few days with her before returning to Vermont.

My mom cut me out of her will, and when I heard it, I was so disappointed. Why? Because her action made me revisit my painful childhood experience-- failed adoption and how she and her husband treated me.

Next, my sister told me about my mother’s will, and I became self-absorbed and somehow hated my mom. You can blame me. I am human. However, I did not reflect on my mom as an individual—a pregnant fourteen-year-old driven out of the family home because of a family reputation!

I thought that was a repugnant culture then, and now, I remind myself not to use today's world to judge my mom and my grandparents. Let's learn why she cut out of her will.

Lunch with JB

My lunch with JB went well, and we had a productive conversation about our life, family, and community. We got to know each other a little, and I believe we can become business partners. We have more in common than our differences. Therefore, we can work with our commonalities.

Would you cut one of your children out of your will? Why or why not? Did my mom owe me anything? What do you think?

Everyone needs something to hope or dream for in their struggles. What about you? Do you do everything to the best of your ability and make others successful in any way? A smile counts.

Visiting Grandma

I took an early flight and arrived at Grandma's house late morning.

I am here to visit with my grandma, observe her health-wise, and review some of her investments. I do this every other month. But this time, I have an agenda to discuss with her, and I plan to ask direct questions about her estate. I want to hear from the horse's mouth, not her partner, Paul, or her hedge fund manager, JB.

My grandma still moves around, conducts business on the computer, and lives in her home. She has a caretaker and others who help around the house Monday- Saturday. The caretaker, Jenny, is like our relative; she has been with Grandma for about seven years. She is a middle-aged retired nurse and loves her job. Jenny kept me abreast with everything, and I asked her a few questions. She reported that Grandma hired a nurse practitioner who visits her bi-weekly for a health check. I am pleased with that too.

I asked Jenny to go home because I wanted to have lunch with my grandma without her. Also, I wanted to ask private questions without the caretaker in the house.

Lunch with Grandma

As we ate, we talked, and I updated her on the latest news and grandchildren. Then I asked in a business voice, “Grandma, I have an important question.”

She interrupted me and spoke.

“Don’t ask yet. Lilly, I planned to update you about the estate before you leave this time. I’m glad you sent Jenny home. She is lovely, and I admire her so much. I thank you and Mark for helping her daughter in college. The young woman will run the world. I’m so proud of the young women in my life. Do you know Jenny is doing business too?"

Me: “Yes, homecare!”

Grandma: “She added vending machine business for her daughter to run in Cambridge.”

Me: “Oh, my God. I did that when I was in college. I am so proud of her.”

Grandma: “Money is power and freedom for women. I am so proud of all of you. I updated my will five years ago when I heard your mom had stage three breast cancer, and she knew everything. I told her I trusted your business skills to keep the family legacy forever. She was not happy that I left everything for you. I encouraged her to cut you out of hers and leave everything for your siblings. She worried that you would get mad, and I reminded her that you have more than her and rarely wear jewelry. I assured her that you would not hate her or fight your siblings. She wanted to tell you the secret before she died, but I said NO. She respected my no. Ruth was a kind person, a good mother and daughter, and an effective leader. We fought tooth and nail but were always mother and daughter.”

Both of us: "Sat in silence."

Grandma continued:

“Ruth was my only child, and I hope I was the one who died. We had the same personality. We spoke the truth to power, challenged the status quo, and always questioned the group-think. Ruth worked so hard for what she had.

We hugged and cried.

She was brief and straightforward about her estate.

I felt embarrassed as my grandma struggled to tell me her story. I could not contain myself, and my eyes swelled with painful tears. I do generally not shed tears, but I was in awe of these brilliant women who raised me.

My thought: “How did they make a wave at the time when women could not get credit cards, open bank accounts, or show a growing pregnancy as a teacher in the classroom? How did they manage to make a fortune amid oppression and injustice.”

My grandma shared more of her story for hours and answered my questions to the best of her ability. I am so pleased with our conversation. Yes, I had no real conversation with my mom before she died of breast cancer, but grandma shared her story. I am so grateful.

Everything in me is in my mom and grandma. I can be mean and kind like my mom and grandma; both women are respected and valued.

Thank you for reading my story.

Dear readers,

You should talk with the women in your life and get to know them as individuals, not as mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, wives, or friends. Ask direct questions and let them talk about who they are.

Thank you again for reading my story.

Laura.

What is one life lesson you learned from this story? What is one question you would like to ask a woman in your life during the Thanksgiving holiday? Share your opinion below.