Opinion: Stop political abuse, stop consumer abuse

Bassey BY
Politician, why did you mail me these postcards? Why now?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJqex_0iuEnOMQ00
Element5 Digital/Pexel
Stop political abuse. "You can fool some people sometimes but you can't fool all the people all the time"— Bob Marley.

Dear Mr. or Ms. Politician,

Why did you mail me these postcards? Why now?

Maybe the woman on your postcard can't walk in her neighborhood or go on a morning train anymore. As a public office holder, what is your number one job?

Do you reflect on what you say and do? Why are you putting pictures of those who look like me on your postcard? Do you even care about that woman on your postcard? Do you know her hope and fear?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsbOt_0iuEnOMQ00
Author/Postcard by mail

Let me share a few things about you and your friends holding political office in NY.

You pridefully took funds from public schools to your children's private schools. Then you forget to give many women who looked like that woman on your postcard a choice of a good school for their children.

Second, some women who look like the woman on your postcard have the same Medicaid health insurance as your friends. However, their mental health clinics are like rundown houses, and yours are like a three-star hotel. These clinics are not far from one another and are run by the same agency supported by taxpayers. We all have one vote. Think about that for a second, Mr. or Ms. Politician.

Why are you playing games with your core voters? Do you think they can't think for themselves?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbIaV_0iuEnOMQ00
Author/ Postcard by mail

The truth is you can't fool all people all the time. Stop political abuse and use your power when you have it.

Voters are adults and can make their decision to vote and volunteer on election day. Last, your postcard makes you look bad among young women who look like that woman on your postcard. I think your political game may cost you some votes. Please stop the abuse.

Sincerely,

Voter.

Dear Ms. or Mr. CEO,

Please stop consumer abuse. Are you too clever?

Many of your companies dropped Ye. Good for you and your decision. Is Ye a scapegoat? Why did you kick him out of your payroll? Why now?

Where were you and your companies when Ye spread anti-Black and misogynistic messages for many years? Now, what! You can't fool all people all the time.

Time is up for you and the unique way you do business.

You have the right to cancel Ye, and many consumers have the power to seek alternatives. We are in 2022, and the queen of the universe is social media. You can't put consumers in a box and play stupid games with them. Many can choose a place to go, what to purchase, and who to do business with. Some of them have a pocketbook and many products at their disposal. Social media makes things better for you and your consumers.

I think your consumers are watching you and your political game.

Stop consumer abuse. "You can fool some people sometimes but you can't fool all the people all the time"— Bob Marley.

Sincerely,

Voter.

Thank you for joining the conversation, and please share your view below. Make sure you cast your vote on 11/08/22.

LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach.

Westchester County, NY
