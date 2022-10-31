Realistic Fiction : My mom cut me out of her will

Part IV: Am I mad or happy about my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell?

Read Laura's story part III here.

Laura's story.

Did my mom owe me anything? Share your opinion below.

I do not know, but I think grandma’s estate is mine. If that is true, I will make it bigger than what she left.

There are always two sides to every story. We may not know the harsh truth if we do not ask direct and honest questions from primary sources.

After a few days of meeting with Paul, I got a call from JB at 6 am. Interesting, 6 am. I chose not to answer his call because I had a conference call at 6.30 am. Also, his call was not on my agenda that morning. So, I let go of the distraction and continued with the task at hand.

Wow! Paul did put in a word for me. He is a man of his word. I tend to trust myself and make my own decisions, which is what I will do when I meet with JB.

JB left a text message and asked me to call him back before 8 am or after 8.30 pm. So, I called him at 7: 17 am, and he was thrilled I called while he was doing a round with the news headlines for the day.

My thoughts: “Who reads the news these days? Well, I do to see what the crazy people are doing worldwide. But, listen. I do not pretend and put my head in the sand for only soft news. I read news headlines most mornings and evenings."

We talked for about forty minutes, and I can remember what we talked about because I listened and paid attention to this bigger-than-life human talk about himself.

JB is a driven and somewhat kind man. I learned about him as an individual, a father, a son, and a neighbor through phone conversation. He talked about how he helped one of the seniors in his neighborhood stay in his home after his retirement fund ran out. And how his dad made him walk one and a half miles to his office for four summers in high school.

Our conversation

He continued, “Laura, I hated my dad, and my mom hated him for making me miserable during my teens. Now, I’m so grateful because I walk to my office from the train station Mondays-Thursdays. You know what? I enjoy walking. I have never paid for a gym membership, and I'm healthy and fit. So I thank my dad every day for the discipline.

I have two sons and two daughters. I still like my wife as I liked her two decades ago. She shocked me every day with what she did with her life. She is a little bit crazy, and I love her energy. My second daughter, Miracle, lives with Autism, and she brings positive changes to our family. I knew there was a problem because she questioned our adult intelligence before she could talk. You know many of us are in the spectrum. Am I shocking you?”

Me: “Not at all. I guess my mom and grandma had a little bit of it. Maybe I have a tiny bit too.”

Both of us: Laughed aloud.

JB: “Oh. Your grandma did well in life and is so brilliant to trust you with her hard work.”

Me: “My grandma trusts me with her hard work. What do you mean?”

JB: Silence.

My thought: "Wow, is this the same JB I had talked to a dozen times?"

He continued without answering my question:

JB: “I am sure my mom and wife have a medium slice of Autism. I’m thinking of testing in a few years.”

Me: “That is a good idea.”

JB: “Would you?”

Me: “No. Maybe when I turned sixty-five.”

JB: “Okay, that is a good age to start the investigation. Paul talked about you and how you are a shark in the hotel industry. I will love to take a bite if you don’t mind. Let's talk about that after the holiday. How is your schedule next month?”

Me: “I need to check my schedule and get back to you.”

JB: “First, I want to invite you for breakfast or lunch next week if you are free.”

Me: “Lunch is OK. I prefer Friday if that works.”

JB: “Friday works. I do lunch with my wife on Fridays. Let me get back to you. I think she wouldn’t mind but let me talk to her first.”

Me: “That’s fine.”

JB: “I have a business lunch at our firm’s restaurant. And lunch with friends in a friend’s restaurant I usually have lunch with my wife. I started doing lunch with women, where I have lunch with my wife on Fridays because of the Me-Too Movement. Men must be careful these days. Prevention is always better than cure. I have two daughters and don't want to mess with a woman's career or mine. I’m a business. Go talk to Jay-Z.”

Me: “Wow. I’m careful too. I like Jay-Z’s business talk, not his music.”

JB: “I get that, and I stay away from temptation. I’m a middle-aged man with two healthy eyes and blood flowing through my vein. I’m not kidding; I have worked since I was fourteen, and I’m not going to throw that away for carelessness. Not me. Talk to you soon.”

Yes, he dropped the phone to catch up with his next appointment without my last word.

I cannot believe he can talk like that and be vulnerable in his private life. I have known this man for a few years, and he has never diverted from his usual business talking point. I am startled.

What did Paul say or not say about me?

Me too. I must be sensible because my family legacy is on the line. My grandma worked hard for her wealth even when women had few opportunities. Lion killed before you have a chance. I am doing self-talk now and will continue until I meet with him next month.

I heard a little truth from JB. I am sure grandma’s estate is mine, and I will make it bigger than what she left. I do not know why she willed her estate to me, but I will ask her direct questions when I visit her next week. Maybe our conversation will give me the window into why my mom cut me out of her will. I plan to spend a few days with her before returning to Vermont.

There are always two sides to every story. We may not know the harsh truth if we don’t ask direct and honest questions from the main sources.

Would you cut one of your children out of your will? Why or why not? Did my mom owe me anything? What do you think? Thank you for joining the conversation.

Everyone needs something to hope or dream for in their struggles. What about you? Do everything to the best of your ability and make others successful in any way. A smile counts

The last part of this story continues next time.