Required ingredients: 6 large Roma tomatoes, love, and water. Servings:12-15. Prep Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 35-45 minutes.
BY's Recipe: Love tomato stew.
What you need
- Love,
- Stove or microwave,
- 50-65 minutes,
- Kitchen knife,
- Blender,
- A medium size pot.
Servings:12-15. Prep-Time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 35-45 minutes.Total Cooking Time: 50-65 minutes.
Required Ingredients
- Six large fresh Roma tomatoes,
- Water,
- 2 Tbsp. Oil.
Optional Ingredients
- Salt or sugar to taste,
- Small-size onions,
- Garlic or curry powder,
- 1Tbsp. Tomato paste.
Directions
Step 1
- Wash and chop tomatoes and onions,
- Add a cup of water,
- Blend chopped tomatoes and onions until you can't see tomato seeds.
Step 2.
- Preheat the pot.
- Add oil and heat for a few seconds,
- Add tomato paste,
- Lower the heat and stir for about five minutes.
Step 3.
- Add blended tomatoes, cover the pot, and cook for about 20 minutes,
- Add a cup of water and cook for about 20 minutes,
- Add salt to taste,
- The Love tomato stew (sauce) is ready (see the photo below).
Microwave
- Follow step 1,
- Use microwave friendly pot,
- Add oil and tomato paste and stir for a few minutes,
- Cook for a few minutes,
- Add blended tomatoes and stir for a few minutes,
- Cook for about 20 minutes,
- Add salt to taste.
Serve with cooked rice, Friend Fries, bread, and vegetables (see the photo below).
Love tomato stew is a popular dish in Nigeria. It takes 65 minutes or more to make the Love tomato stew, but it's healthy sauce for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. It is simple to prepare, and many people can cook it. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Be creative and do what works for you with tomatoes.
References
https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170457/nutrients
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roma_tomato
Feel free to share the Love tomato stew recipe with your Chef. I appreciate you being here. Thank you.
Comments / 0