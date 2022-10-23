Fiction series: My mom cut me out of her will

Part III: Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out.

“Every disappointment gives you opportunity to make another appointment.” —B. A. Fajimi.

My mom and grandparents helped me with suggestions when I started the business. Unfortunately, they did not help with money, but I got a loan from my mentor, Paul, my grandma's boyfriend. I guessed the loan was from my grandmother because she was so involved when I started the business. She worked many hours in my business early on and trained some of my staff for free.

My grandmother is still alive at ninety-three. However, Grandma has not been doing well since my mother died.

I get along with my siblings, Grandma, Eric, and my father's family. Everyone seemed to be happy for me and often attended my events.

Currently, my dad works at the Vatican and is an active father, even at my age. He calls weekly and often wires money that I do not need. But he always said, "As a father, it's my responsibility to take care of my family." That is true; he cares for his parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews.

We all know the saying that all things can work together for good. But, sometimes, our bad experiences or mental health issues can make us accept everything daily as horrible.

My mom, Ruth, got most of her wealth from her mom, and my grandma still has a deep pocket. It is impressive how she continues expanding her estate as she ages. I believe she will take some millions to heaven or hell because her only child died. However, she is a gracious woman and an advocate for the common good.

It was heartbreaking that my mom willed everything she had to my siblings and her grandchildren and left me empty-handed. It is not that I needed anything because I had enough, but her action made me revisit my childhood experience, which I had left behind for many decades.

I recently had a business lunch with my mentor, Paul, my grandma's partner. He has an interest in my business too. As we conversed, he asked how I would manage my grandma's estate while my company expanded. He continued, "You know Elizz is ninety-three, and Ruth being dead ruins her health."

My thought: "I need to investigate grandma's will. Did she do the same thing my mother did to my siblings and me?"

After I listened to Paul and read his body language, I chose not to ask a follow-up question on my grandma's estate. Instead, I focused on my estate.

Both of us sat in silence.

Paul: "I would connect you with a hedge fund friend's son, your grandma's hedge fund manager. He would advise you on how to go about the estate when Elizz passes."

Me: "JB! The hedge fund manager?"

Paul: "Yes. It is better to start to make a personal connection with him and his team. Maybe go for lunch or attend their event."

Me: "He is not a likable man."

Paul: "That is true. We like his business sense, and that's it. Can you deal with him for a few years before Elizz passes?"

Me: "That sound good."

Paul: "I'll put in a word for you."

My thought: "I am so curious. Why was Paul telling me all this, not my grandma, who I spoke with daily? Maybe my mom saw my grandma's will and decided to imitate her playbook."

I do not know, but I think grandma's estate is mine. If true, I will share it with my siblings and allocate millions to fund women's education and business training.

I did not want to spoil the secret and chose not to follow up with questions because my grandma had never mentioned anything about her will.

Paul is a kind man. He is nine years younger than my grandma. They were business partners and started dating after my grandpa died. Paul has two adult children, and his wife died of breast cancer many years ago.

Laura's story to be continued. I appreciate you being here.