Stir-fry salmon bites recipe

BY's Recipe: Stir-fry salmon is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-40 minutes. Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 20-25 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-40 minutes. What you need Stove, Frypan, Kitchen Knife, 35-40minutes. Required ingredients Two large-sized pieces of cut salmon fillet, 1 Tbsp. Turmeric powder. Optional ingredients Lemon juice to taste, 2 Tbsp. Brown sugar, Black pepper, Salt to taste, Olive oil. Directions Step 1. Wash, clean, and dry the fish, Use a knife and cut the fish into small pieces, In a mixing bowl, mix turmeric, fish, and other, Set it aside for a few minutes. Step 2. Preheat the frypan for a few seconds, Add pieces of salmon and stir-fry for about 10 minutes, Lower the heat, Flip over and stir-fry for about 5 minutes. Step 3. Add salt, black pepper, and other, Add brown sugar and sauté for a few minutes, Cover and cook for a few minutes, Your meal is ready (see the photo below). Serve with vegetables, cooked rice, and water. Enjoy! Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute salmon with mushroom. Free free to share the recipe. Thank you for being here. Reference https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salmon_as_food
