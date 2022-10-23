Stir-fry salmon bites recipe

Bassey BY
BY's Recipe: Stir-fry salmon is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-40 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXeOm_0idPWmJL00
Horizon Content

Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 20-25 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-40 minutes.

What you need

  • Stove,
  • Frypan,
  • Kitchen Knife,
  • 35-40minutes.

Required ingredients

  • Two large-sized pieces of cut salmon fillet,
  • 1 Tbsp. Turmeric powder.

Optional ingredients

  • Lemon juice to taste,
  • 2 Tbsp. Brown sugar,
  • Black pepper,
  • Salt to taste,
  • Olive oil.
Stir-fry salmon is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-40 minutes.

Directions

Step 1.

  • Wash, clean, and dry the fish,
  • Use a knife and cut the fish into small pieces,
  • In a mixing bowl, mix turmeric, fish, and other,
  • Set it aside for a few minutes.

Step 2.

  • Preheat the frypan for a few seconds,
  • Add pieces of salmon and stir-fry for about 10 minutes,
  • Lower the heat,
  • Flip over and stir-fry for about 5 minutes.

Step 3.

  • Add salt, black pepper, and other,
  • Add brown sugar and sauté for a few minutes,
  • Cover and cook for a few minutes,
  • Your meal is ready (see the photo below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btAn6_0idPWmJL00
BY

Serve with vegetables, cooked rice, and water. Enjoy!

Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute salmon with mushroom.
Free free to share the recipe.

Step 2.

  • Preheat the frypan for a few seconds,
  • Add pieces of salmon and stir-fry for about 10 minutes,
  • Lower the heat,
  • Flip over and stir-fry for about 7 minutes.

Step 3.

  • Add salt, black pepper, and other,
  • Add brown sugar and sauté for a few minutes,
  • Cover and cook for a few minutes,
  • Your meal is ready (see the photo above).

Stir-fry salmon is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-40 minutes.
Are you a vegan or vegetarian? If yes, substitute salmon with mushroom.
Free free to share the recipe. Thank you for being here.

Reference

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salmon_as_food

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stir fry salmon bites recipe# Lifestyle# Healthy food# Easy to make dinner# Simple recipe

Comments / 2

Published by

LMSW* Lifestyle consultant and wellness coach. A lifestyle writer helps you get healthier, happier, wiser, and wealthier. I create stories and recipes for us to learn how to live healthier, better life. Please let me know how I can assist you.

Westchester County, NY
2994 followers

More from Bassey BY

Fiction series: My mom cut me out of her will

Part III: Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out. “Every disappointment gives you opportunity to make another appointment.” —B. A. Fajimi.

Read full story

Fiction Series: My mom cut me out of her will

Part II: Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out. Nothing in life has happened to you. It’s happened for you. Every disappointment. Every wrong. Even every closed door has helped make you into who you are."– Joel Osteen.

Read full story
12 comments
White Plains, NY

BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.

Read full story
Burlington, VT

Fiction Series: My mom cut me out of her will

Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out. Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out. My name is Laura, and I live in Burlington, Vt. The area Senator Bernie Sanders has represented for about three dozen years. We like our senator because he does not change his story like other politicians. As a result, our beloved city is free of the unnecessary pressure I experienced in my home state, GA.

Read full story

Vegan vegetable pasta

BY's Recipe: Vegan vegetable pasta is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Vegan vegetable pasta can work for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegeterians. It's easy to make, and no cooking experience is required.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

2022 General Election: The early voting period is October 29 through November 06 from 6 am-9 pm

Westchester County early voting hours and locations. First, register to vote by October 14, 2022. You must be eighteen on the day of the election. Your absentee ballots must be postmarked until November 8, 2022.

Read full story
White Plains, NY

White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pm

The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411. Vendor contact information: White Plains City Hall 255 Main Street White Plains, NY 10601 Phone: 914-422-1200.The 2022 White Plains Farmers Market runs until November 23. For more information, call 914.422.1411.

Read full story

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

Love is not words, it’s actions, and love isn’t feelings, it’s a decision.”--Steven Furtick. Serwa's story part III: I found a friend and a helper. Our loyalty and love trump everything.

Read full story

Turmeric pork dinner

BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell. Serwa's story part II: I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything.

Read full story

Fiction Series: The theater of friendship and true love

I found a friend and a helper, the secret of two friends and hope. Our loyalty and love trump everything. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -- Walter Winchell.

Read full story

Pasta with vegetables recipe

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story

Baked chicken legs

BY's Recipe: Baked chicken legs. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Baked chicken is a health food for meat eaters. It is easy to prepare, and anyone can make it.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 6: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The truth sets us free, but it first makes us miserable." -  Sandra Wilson.

Read full story
7 comments

Egg with veggie sandwich

BY's Recipe: Egg with veggie sandwich breakfast. No cooking experience is required. Egg with veggie sandwich can work as a breakfast or lunch for you and your family. No cooking experience is required.

Read full story
1 comments

Fiction Series: Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part 5: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "The number of family secrets is just staggering."--Jill A. Davis.

Read full story
50 comments
White Plains, NY

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601

Greca MKB offers dine-in, takeout, delivery services and provides catering services for special events. Greca MKB opens Monday through Thursday 11.30am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 11:30am to 10pm. Sunday 11:30am to 8:30pm.

Read full story

Green beans with mushrooms

BY's recipe: Green Beans with mushrooms dinner. A plant-based meal for vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters. No cooking experince is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time:15- 20 minutes. Total Time: 25-35 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction series. Family secret: My dad is my mom's brother

Part Four: Recently, my husband died of a drug overdose, and now my mom, Jena, shared a family secret -- Is he my uncle or what?. "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't goin' away."--Elvis Presley.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy