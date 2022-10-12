BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102.
Become a founding member
Discount membership is available online—1-year BJ's membership. Limited-time founding member offer — Valid thru 10/27/22 — Join TODAY.
- $25* BJ's Inner Circle.
- $65* BJ's Perks Rewards.
"*Offer is valid online only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires. Offer not valid in Chesterfield, MI; Madison Heights, MI; Taylor, MI; Lansing, MI; Ross Township, PA; South Fayette, PA; Pensacola, FL; Port Charlotte, FL; University Park, FL; Cape Coral, FL; Lady Lake, FL; and Ft. Myers, FL, clubs."
Location and hours
379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607. Hours: Mon. – Sat.: 9 am – 7 pm; Sun.: 10 am – 5 pm (914) 448-0102. BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am.
